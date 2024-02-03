Government Considers In-House Consultant Hubs to Cut Public Sector Costs

In an ambitious move, the New Zealand government is turning the tide on public service costs. The strategy? Encouraging internal resource management over hiring external consultants. As part of this initiative, 39 departments across the country have been tasked to identify potential savings in the ballpark of 6.5 to 7.5 percent.

Cost-Cutting Strategies: A New Approach

The incoming Minister for the Public Service, Nicola Willis, has received clear instructions against employing conventional cost-cutting strategies such as hiring freezes or salary caps. In a fresh take, the briefing underscores the potential of reallocating pools of skilled staff across agencies and establishing in-house hubs of consultants.

It's worth noting that the National party had previously campaigned on a pledge to reduce spending on external contractors and consultants by $400 million annually, a significant reduction from the current expenditure that exceeds a billion dollars.

Strategic Workforce Planning and Mobility Models

The Public Service Commission advocates for strategic workforce planning and a structured mobility model. These mechanisms aim to facilitate the flexible deployment of staff, thereby reducing inter-agency competition for talent—a factor known to inflate costs.

Challenges in the IT Sector

Despite these efforts, the public service still faces considerable challenges, particularly in the IT sector. The reliance on digital contractors for major projects is substantial, given the specialized nature of digital skills and high market demand. To counter this, Budget 2023 has allocated $27 million to develop sector-specific technology skills.