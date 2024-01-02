en English
Business

Government Adjusts Taxation on Oil Products, Aiming to Balance Fiscal and Market Realities

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Government Adjusts Taxation on Oil Products, Aiming to Balance Fiscal and Market Realities

In a bid to balance fiscal considerations with market realities and the economic burden on consumers and businesses, the government has implemented significant changes in the taxation of oil products. This shift has resulted in an increase in the Windfall Tax on crude petroleum, following a significant reduction just two weeks ago. Simultaneously, tax rates on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel have been decreased.

The Implications of the Tax Rate Revisions

The Windfall Tax, typically imposed on companies profiting from circumstances they were not responsible for like sudden oil price spikes, has potential implications on several fronts. It could impact the profitability of oil producers, alter the cost of fuel for consumers, and affect overall revenue generation for the government. These tax adjustments are seen as the government’s response to the fluctuating prices and market conditions of crude oil and its derivatives.

Balancing Act: Fiscal Considerations and Market Realities

India, for instance, last year imposed windfall profit taxes on crude petroleum. Brent crude settled at $78.33 per barrel on December 22. The country imports most of its crude from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq with an import volume of 303,000 barrels per day from the UAE and 1.48 million barrels per day from Russia in November.

With changes in the tax rates, the levy on jet fuel in India has been lowered to Rs 1.06 lakh per kilo litre from Rs 1.11 lakh kL. The government has also reduced the windfall gain tax on domestically produced crude oil to ₹6,700 per tonne from ₹7,100 per tonne.

Impact on the Oil Economy

The export duty on diesel has been increased to ₹6 per litre from ₹5.50 per litre, while the duty on ATF has been reduced to ₹3.50 per litre from ₹4 per litre. This move is significant as preliminary data showed that petrol and diesel sales declined in the first half of October due to the larger base of sales from the same period last year. Diesel sales in India declined for the second consecutive month in September due to reduced demand caused by heavy rains and slower industrial activity.

With these tax changes, the government is hoping to make gains from robust refining margins instead of selling fuel locally. The windfall tax on crude oil has now been hiked to 2,300 Indian rupees 27.63 a ton from 1,300 rupees. The government has also eliminated the tax on diesel of 0.5 rupee per litre and a one rupee per litre windfall tax on aviation fuel.

Business Energy
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

