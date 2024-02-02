Gourav Rakshit Resigns as COO of Viacom18 Digital Ventures

Gourav Rakshit, the Chief Operating Officer of Viacom18 Digital Ventures, has announced his resignation, drawing a close to his five-year tenure with the company. Rakshit, who joined the organization in May 2019, has been an instrumental figure in molding the digital strategy of Viacom18, a collaboration that has seen significant success and growth in the digital sector.

The Journey of Gourav Rakshit

Prior to his time at Viacom18, Rakshit held esteemed positions in a variety of sectors. With over two decades of experience in Consumer Technology, IT, and FMCG, he has worked with industry giants such as Nestle and Infosys Consulting. Rakshit's multifaceted career also includes a notable stint as President and CEO of the People Group, where he managed the popular matchmaking service, Shaadi.com.

Impact on Viacom18

During his five years with Viacom18, Rakshit played a pivotal role in driving the company's digital agenda. His departure comes in the wake of the merger between Voot, a video streaming application owned by Viacom18, and JioCinema, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The merger, which has been sanctioned by the Competition Commission of India, saw Viacom18 securing the digital broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League for a staggering ₹23,757 crore.

Future Endeavors

Despite Rakshit's departure, Viacom18 remains optimistic about the future of its digital ventures. A spokesperson from the company acknowledged Rakshit's significant contributions and expressed best wishes for his forthcoming pursuits. As a seasoned professional with a track record of success in multiple industries, Rakshit's career trajectory will undoubtedly continue to trend upwards in his future endeavors.