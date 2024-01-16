GoPro Leaps into Helmet Market with Forcite Acquisition

In a strategic move to diversify their offerings beyond action cameras and accessories, GoPro, Inc. has announced the acquisition of Forcite Helmet Systems, a company celebrated for their expertise in integrating technology into helmets. This marks a significant milestone in GoPro's expansion into the broader helmet market, promising a considerable total addressable market (TAM) opportunity.

GoPro Targets the Helmet Market

With its acquisition of Forcite, GoPro aims to not only enhance the performance and safety of various helmet types but also to accelerate Forcite's vision of providing safer, tech-enabled motorcycle helmets. This initial focus on motorcycle helmets is part of the company's long-term goal of expanding into other categories of helmets, thereby carving out a bigger slice of the helmet market for themselves.

GoPro-Branded Helmets on the Horizon

GoPro's CEO, Nicholas Woodman, voiced his excitement about the acquisition and shared plans regarding the development of their own GoPro-branded line of helmets. This line of helmets, leveraging Forcite's technology, would serve as a testament to GoPro's commitment towards safety and performance.

Collaboration with Leading Helmet Brands

Beyond developing their own line, GoPro also seeks to collaborate with other leading helmet brands. By integrating technology into these brands' products, GoPro aims to contribute to driving the industry forward, promoting innovation across the board. This partnership is expected to foster a more dynamic motorcycling experience for all helmet users.

The acquisition of Forcite by GoPro, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be fully sealed in the first quarter of 2024. Further details regarding the acquisition will be shared at GoPro's Q4 and 2023 earnings conference call on February 7, 2024. This acquisition symbolizes GoPro's unwavering dedication to expanding its product portfolio and enhancing user safety and experience in the process.