Gooh Grocery Transforms Madison's Food Desert into a Global Food Oasis

A beacon of change has illuminated the streets of Madison's Truax and Hawthorne neighborhoods with the recent launch of Gooh Grocery, housed in the building of the erstwhile Visions nightclub.

The grand opening of this local grocery store represents a significant rejuvenation for the community: a notorious strip club has been transformed into a vibrant, necessary business; a historic Streamline Moderne building has been rescued from generic development, and the neighborhood has gained four new apartments above the store.

Gooh Grocery: A Community Catalyst

Owned by Samba Baldeh and Jerreh Kujabi, both originally from The Gambia, this 3,200-foot establishment is less a commercial venture and more a commitment to serving the local community's specific needs. Gooh Grocery is a trove of American staples, East Asian, and West African foods. The store's inventory reflects the diversity of the neighborhood, offering a wide array of global products. The focus, however, is not just on variety, but on quality and healthy foods, setting it apart from the average grocery store. In line with this ethos, Gooh Grocery will not sell alcohol or tobacco products.

A Grand Opening

The joyous inauguration was witnessed by family, friends, staff, neighborhood residents, and local dignitaries, all of whom are hopeful for the positive changes that the store brings. Despite having no prior grocery business experience, Baldeh, a state representative and former city alder, and Kujabi, who works for a school district, were driven by a desire to address food access issues in Madison's food deserts.

Funding and Future Plans

The $3 million project was made possible through state and local agencies' funding, the owners' investment, and loans. The financial support from the city of Madison underscores the shared vision of bridging the area's food gaps and fostering community development. The owners are dedicated to maintaining a strong community presence, keeping closely involved in the store's operations and focusing on community engagement and customer feedback. Gooh Grocery, with its commitment to serve diverse communities, including Hmong and Southeast Asian Madisonians, is set to be a benchmark of positive community change.