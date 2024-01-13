en English
Google’s Strategic Play: Edge Users Face YouTube Performance Issues amid YouTube Originals’ Launch in India

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:55 am EST
Google's Strategic Play: Edge Users Face YouTube Performance Issues amid YouTube Originals' Launch in India

Users of Microsoft Edge have been grappling with performance issues on YouTube, sparking speculation that Google could be deliberately degrading YouTube’s performance on non-Chrome browsers. Some have found a workaround by updating or disabling their ad blockers, but the broader concern revolves around Google’s perceived attempts to dissuade the use of ad blockers on YouTube and promote its Premium subscription service instead.

Renewed Interest in Past Performance Issues

A 2018 post from Windows Central pertaining to YouTube’s performance on an older version of Edge has seen a resurgence of interest, despite not being relevant to the current browser. This resurgence underpins the growing frustration among users who sense a strategic move by Google to push them towards Chrome, amid broader implications of browser competition impacting user experience.

The Ad Blocker Conundrum

While recognizing the significance of ads for content creators’ revenue, the article also acknowledges the nuisance ads can pose to users. The advice for those affected is to disable their ad blockers or contemplate subscribing to YouTube Premium. However, the decision to pay for this service ultimately lies with individual users.

YouTube Originals and the Indian Market

Meanwhile, YouTube Originals is poised to launch in India, providing financial backing to a select group of content creators. This is in response to an increasing number of creators moving to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix, which offer larger budgets. While YouTube Originals aims to provide an unfettered platform for storytelling, there are concerns about meritocracy in the selection process.

Given the price sensitivity of the Indian market, YouTube Originals may face stiff competition from other OTT players. The success of the platform will hinge on the subscription cost and the creators partnering with YouTube.

Google’s Recommendation and MaxAI

Google recommends Chrome for utilizing extensions and themes. One such extension is MaxAI, a generative AI tool that offers real-time suggestions based on context to enhance online reading and writing speed and quality. Trusted by over a million users, MaxAI is designed to boost work productivity and has been recognized as Product of the Day and Product of the Week on ProductHunt.

Business Science & Technology
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

