Business

Google to Allow EU Users to Unlink Services in Compliance with Digital Markets Act

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:37 am EST
In an unprecedented move that reflects the changing digital landscape, the European Union (EU) is set to implement the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in March 2024. This path-breaking legislation aims to level the playing field in the digital marketplace by regulating the operations of major tech companies and enhancing consumer protections.

Google Prepares for DMA

In preparation for this seismic shift, Google, one of the world’s leading tech conglomerates, has announced a significant change to its services for EU residents. From March 6, 2024, Google will allow users to unlink individual services from one another, effectively giving users enhanced control over their data.

A New Era of Digital Autonomy

The services that can be unlinked include popular platforms such as Search, YouTube, Google Ads, Google Play, Chrome, Google Shopping, and Google Maps. However, it should be noted that some services not listed will remain linked. This newfound autonomy may lead to less personalized experiences, such as in search results and YouTube recommendations.

Residual Data Sharing

Despite the option to unlink services, Google has clarified that data sharing may still occur for crucial purposes. These include fraud prevention, abuse protection, and legal compliance.

The DMA’s implementation promises to bring about a broader impact on the digital ecosystem. It is poised not only to affect how global companies operate but also to inspire similar legislation in other regions.

Business Europe
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

