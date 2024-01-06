en English
Business

Google Tests ‘Tracking Protection’ for Chrome: Phase-Out of Third-Party Cookies by 2024

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
Google Tests 'Tracking Protection' for Chrome: Phase-Out of Third-Party Cookies by 2024

Internet giant Google has started testing a new feature, ‘Tracking Protection’, for its Chrome browser. This feature restricts access to third-party cookies, small pieces of data employed by websites to track user behavior and deliver personalized ads. Rolled out to 1% of Chrome users worldwide, the move is an integral part of Google’s ‘Privacy Sandbox’ initiative, which aims to phase out third-party cookies and reduce covert tracking, while proposing safer alternatives for advertisers.

Protecting Privacy, Preserving Revenue

Third-party cookies have been pivotal to online advertising, allowing businesses to track user activities across multiple websites and target ads based on the collected data. Their potential phase-out, however, raised eyebrows at the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), triggering an investigation into Google’s proposal. The CMA’s primary concern was the potential impact on publisher revenue and market competition, given the importance of these cookies to the online advertising ecosystem.

In 2022, Google made legally binding commitments to address the competition concerns raised by the CMA, which consequently accepted the proposal. The full implementation of Tracking Protection is slated for the second half of 2024, subject to addressing any remaining concerns.

Alternatives to Third-Party Cookies

Google’s broader strategy to phase out third-party cookies includes replacing individual identifiers with aggregation, anonymization, and on-device processing. Initially, Google suggested the Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) as an alternative, but following widespread criticism, the tech giant replaced it with ‘Topics’.

The ‘Topics’ feature classifies users based on their interests, bypassing sensitive categories such as gender or race. This approach is an attempt to balance between the need for user privacy and the requirement for personalized ad targeting, which is crucial for advertisers.

Google’s Commitment to Privacy

Despite these privacy initiatives, Google’s commitment to user privacy has been questioned. The tech giant faced a lawsuit alleging that it tracked users even while they were in the Incognito mode. As the world moves towards a more privacy-conscious digital space, Google’s initiatives are closely watched, and their success could shape the future of online privacy.

Business Science & Technology
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Business

