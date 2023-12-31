en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit: A Landmark Moment in Digital Privacy Rights

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:17 am EST
Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit: A Landmark Moment in Digital Privacy Rights

In a landmark moment in the enduring debate over digital privacy rights and tech industry responsibility, Google has agreed to a settlement in a privacy lawsuit estimated at US$5 billion. The lawsuit accused the tech giant of tracking the online activities of users who were in ‘incognito’ mode on the Chrome browser. This settlement is expected to have far-reaching implications in the tech industry and beyond.

Google’s Incognito Mode: A Privacy Breach?

The ‘incognito’ mode, a feature of Google’s Chrome browser, is widely understood to be a privacy tool that prevents the storage of browsing history, cookies, and site data. However, the lawsuit alleged that Google continued to monitor users’ internet activities during sessions in this mode, raising serious questions about user privacy and Google’s data collection practices.

From Allegations to Settlement

The class-action lawsuit, filed in 2020, sought at least $5,000 per user, covering a period beginning June 1, 2016. It accused Google of misleading users into believing that it wouldn’t track their internet activities while using incognito mode. The settlement reached recently still needs approval from a federal judge. The specific terms of the settlement, including any changes to Google’s practices, have not been disclosed at this time.

Impact on Digital Privacy Rights

This settlement marks a significant moment in the ongoing struggle for digital privacy rights. The case sheds light on the responsibilities of tech companies in safeguarding user data. It serves as a reminder that users’ understanding of privacy tools like ‘incognito’ mode can often differ significantly from their actual function. The decision is anticipated to fuel further discussions on digital privacy, potentially leading to more stringent regulations and reforms in the tech industry.

0
Business
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BYD Expands European Footprint with First Factory in Hungary

By Ebenezer Mensah

Baristas' Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Exploring the Surge in UK Car Insurance Premiums

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24

By Rafia Tasleem

Paradox in U.S. Manufacturing: Construction Boom Meets Prolonged Slump ...
@Business · 7 mins
Paradox in U.S. Manufacturing: Construction Boom Meets Prolonged Slump ...
heart comment 0
Singapore’s Economy Defies Odds: Records 1.2% Growth in 2023, PM Lee Reveals

By Waqas Arain

Singapore's Economy Defies Odds: Records 1.2% Growth in 2023, PM Lee Reveals
Mitsubishi HC Capital Set to Offload $637M Worth of British Rail Assets

By BNN Correspondents

Mitsubishi HC Capital Set to Offload $637M Worth of British Rail Assets
European Union’s New Pact Eases Italy’s Economic Concerns

By Quadri Adejumo

European Union's New Pact Eases Italy's Economic Concerns
The Top 10 Most Useful Websites of 2023: Transforming Online Experiences

By BNN Correspondents

The Top 10 Most Useful Websites of 2023: Transforming Online Experiences
Latest Headlines
World News
Dominic Cummings Alleges 'Secret Deal' Talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
1 min
Dominic Cummings Alleges 'Secret Deal' Talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Navigating the Complexities of Health: From Unexplained Pain to Post-Surgery Complications
1 min
Navigating the Complexities of Health: From Unexplained Pain to Post-Surgery Complications
UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies
2 mins
UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies
Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition
3 mins
Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
3 mins
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
3 mins
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
7 mins
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
7 mins
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
8 mins
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
48 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app