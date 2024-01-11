en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Google Expresses Interest in Telangana’s Digitization Initiatives: A Meeting of Tech and Governance

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
Google Expresses Interest in Telangana’s Digitization Initiatives: A Meeting of Tech and Governance

On January 11, 2024, the city of Hyderabad became a hub of promising conversations as Google Vice President Chandrasekhar Thota met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The purpose of this high-level meeting was to explore potential partnerships aimed at advancing the state’s digitization across various sectors.

Google’s Vision for Telangana

Chandrasekhar Thota expressed Google’s keen interest in contributing its technological expertise to the state. The tech giant sees immense potential in sectors like farming, education, and health. Google’s robust digital solutions could play a pivotal role in these sectors, enhancing services and benefiting the people of Telangana directly.

Embracing the Power of AI

One of the significant talking points of the meeting was the transformative power of artificial intelligence. Thota outlined Google’s investment plans for the state, emphasizing how artificial intelligence could revolutionize multiple sectors. He stressed the importance of harnessing this cutting-edge technology to not only improve services but also to create new opportunities and drive economic growth.

Improving Road Safety with Digital Tools

The meeting also touched on the potential use of Google’s digital platforms, Google Maps and Google Earth, for road safety improvements in the state. These tools provide real-time traffic updates, detailed road maps, and essential geospatial information that could significantly enhance road safety measures and infrastructure planning.

In attendance at the meeting were also IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The presence of key decision-makers in the discussions underlines the state government’s commitment to embracing digital transformation and exploring innovative partnerships that serve the interests of the people of Telangana.

0
Agriculture Business
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
18 mins ago
John Deere's Trailblazing AI Strategy: Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030
In a recent conversation with CNBC, Jahmy Hindman, the Chief Technology Officer at John Deere, unveiled the company’s ambitious strategy to bring about a revolution in agriculture using artificial intelligence (AI). The comprehensive plan focuses on leveraging AI to create a fully autonomous farm by the year 2030, a feat that could significantly reshape the
John Deere's Trailblazing AI Strategy: Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030
Decoding the Future of the Biological Organic Fertilizers Market: A Comprehensive Analysis by The Insight Partners
58 mins ago
Decoding the Future of the Biological Organic Fertilizers Market: A Comprehensive Analysis by The Insight Partners
Climate Change's Grip on South Africa's Agriculture: A Tale of Adversity and Adaptation
1 hour ago
Climate Change's Grip on South Africa's Agriculture: A Tale of Adversity and Adaptation
Circular Matters and StoneCycling Innovate with CornWall: A Sustainable Interior Cladding
52 mins ago
Circular Matters and StoneCycling Innovate with CornWall: A Sustainable Interior Cladding
AGRANA Reports Remarkable Improvement in EBIT and Revenue Amidst Challenges
54 mins ago
AGRANA Reports Remarkable Improvement in EBIT and Revenue Amidst Challenges
AGRANA's Earnings Surge in the First Three Quarters of 2023/24
56 mins ago
AGRANA's Earnings Surge in the First Three Quarters of 2023/24
Latest Headlines
World News
Public Sector Pay Talks Stall in Ireland: Trade Unions Mull Over Industrial Action
2 mins
Public Sector Pay Talks Stall in Ireland: Trade Unions Mull Over Industrial Action
Six Nations Documentary Features Rugby Star Andrew Porter's Off-Field Life
2 mins
Six Nations Documentary Features Rugby Star Andrew Porter's Off-Field Life
Galway Basketball Rivals Maigh Cuilinn and Maree Face Off Twice in Two Weeks
3 mins
Galway Basketball Rivals Maigh Cuilinn and Maree Face Off Twice in Two Weeks
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers - A Showdown of Equal Giants
3 mins
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers - A Showdown of Equal Giants
Injury Sidelines Naheem McLeod Indefinitely, Judah Mintz Bounces Back from Team Rule Violation
3 mins
Injury Sidelines Naheem McLeod Indefinitely, Judah Mintz Bounces Back from Team Rule Violation
RHS Home Care Expansion: Nearly 500 Jobs to be Created in Western Ireland
3 mins
RHS Home Care Expansion: Nearly 500 Jobs to be Created in Western Ireland
Mind Wandering: Beyond Daydreaming, Navigating the Cognitive Landscape
4 mins
Mind Wandering: Beyond Daydreaming, Navigating the Cognitive Landscape
UK Government Announces Largest Nuclear Expansion in 70 Years
4 mins
UK Government Announces Largest Nuclear Expansion in 70 Years
GMR Group in Advanced Talks to Acquire Hampshire County Cricket Club
6 mins
GMR Group in Advanced Talks to Acquire Hampshire County Cricket Club
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
21 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
56 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app