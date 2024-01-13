en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Google Enhances Workspace Apps with New Sharing Features

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
Google Enhances Workspace Apps with New Sharing Features

Google, the tech titan, has recently unveiled a series of updates aimed at enhancing the user experience across its Google Workspace applications. Among these updates, a standout feature is the ability to share a link to a specific timestamp within a video through Google Drive. This innovative feature is designed to transform the way users collaborate and share content, by directly pointing to relevant segments in videos.

Streamlining the Sharing Process

The updates also include revamped sharing options in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings. Users will now find a dropdown menu when they click on the Share button. This menu offers quick actions like managing pending access requests and copying links, all aimed at simplifying and accelerating the sharing process.

Deployment and Availability

The new features are currently being rolled out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. In the weeks to come, these updates will be made available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as personal Google Account holders. Google has urged users to be patient as the rollout process unfolds, assuring that the wait will be worth it.

Seamless Sharing Across Platforms

Beyond just enhancing the Google Drive experience, these updates extend across the entire Workspace. They include the option for users to share files with Google Calendar meeting attendees with ease. The updates also allow file owners or editors to set access parameters for attendees of future meetings listed on Google Calendar. These features aim to provide a seamless sharing experience across the platform, cementing Google’s commitment to user-friendly design and utility. The update also introduces a new interface adhering to Material Design 3 guidelines, further enhancing user interaction.

0
Business
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Pakistan's Farm Tractor Production and Sales Soar Alongside Successful Wheat Sowing Season
In a striking show of agricultural progress, Pakistan has observed a substantial rise in domestic farm tractor production and sales during July-December 2023. The period marked a 67.51% growth in production and a 103.34% surge in sales compared to the corresponding period the previous year. These numbers emanate from the data provided by the Pakistan
Pakistan's Farm Tractor Production and Sales Soar Alongside Successful Wheat Sowing Season
Olympic Water Polo Player and Mortgage Broker: The Dual Life of Blake Edwards
16 mins ago
Olympic Water Polo Player and Mortgage Broker: The Dual Life of Blake Edwards
Free Tax Assistance Offered at Santa Fe Community College
19 mins ago
Free Tax Assistance Offered at Santa Fe Community College
Workplace Trends 2024: The Future of Professional Landscape
4 mins ago
Workplace Trends 2024: The Future of Professional Landscape
Unlocking the Power of Commercial Analytics in Business Insights
8 mins ago
Unlocking the Power of Commercial Analytics in Business Insights
Pakistan Launches First Credit Guarantee Company to Bolster SMEs
13 mins ago
Pakistan Launches First Credit Guarantee Company to Bolster SMEs
Latest Headlines
World News
Olsen Racela Takes Helm as Perpetual Altas' New Coach in NCAA Centennial Year
8 seconds
Olsen Racela Takes Helm as Perpetual Altas' New Coach in NCAA Centennial Year
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
2 mins
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
Petco Park's Inaugural Rodeo: A Blend of Tradition and Controversy
2 mins
Petco Park's Inaugural Rodeo: A Blend of Tradition and Controversy
Nearly 1.5 Million Elderly in UK Receive Attendance Allowance for Health Conditions
4 mins
Nearly 1.5 Million Elderly in UK Receive Attendance Allowance for Health Conditions
Tamil Nadu Complies with Centre's Directive to Rename Health Centres
5 mins
Tamil Nadu Complies with Centre's Directive to Rename Health Centres
Taiwan's Pivotal Election: A Defining Moment for Cross-Strait Relations
6 mins
Taiwan's Pivotal Election: A Defining Moment for Cross-Strait Relations
Historic Milestone at CES 2024: Autonomous Racing Triumphs
6 mins
Historic Milestone at CES 2024: Autonomous Racing Triumphs
Stéphan Rossignol Observes Right-Leaning Shift in French Government
7 mins
Stéphan Rossignol Observes Right-Leaning Shift in French Government
Utah Legislative Session: Controversial Bills on DEI, Transgender Rights, and Education
7 mins
Utah Legislative Session: Controversial Bills on DEI, Transgender Rights, and Education
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app