Google Eliminates Fees for Data Transfers Out of Google Cloud

In a landmark move, Google has announced that it will no longer levy charges on customers for transferring their data from Google Cloud to another cloud provider or an on-premise data center. This policy, effective immediately, is applicable to services such as BigQuery, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage, Datastore, Filestore, Spanner, and Persistent Disk. However, customers need to apply for approval via a form and have a 60-day window to transfer data upon approval.

Fee Waiver and Compliance

The fee waiver will be applied as a bill credit after the customer has transferred the data out and terminated their cloud written agreement. Google retains the right to audit these transfers to ensure compliance with terms and conditions.

Addressing the Egress Fee Controversy

The decision comes amid criticism from regulators and competitors about cloud egress fees. Egress fees, or charges for transferring data out of a cloud provider’s network, vary based on several factors and have been seen as burdensome by many cloud customers. Tech giant Cloudflare initiated the Bandwidth Alliance to reduce or waive egress fees, and companies like Alibaba, Microsoft, and Oracle are members. However, Amazon has not joined the alliance.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Market Strategy

Regulatory bodies in the UK and the EU have started probes and enacted legislation to address the issue of egress fees, which could force cloud service providers to eliminate them. Google’s move is also seen as a competitive strategy to gain market share. Currently, Google holds 11% of the global public cloud market, trailing behind Azure and AWS.