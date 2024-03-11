Google Co-founder Sergey Brin's Family Office Expands Green Investment Focus

The family office of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Bayshore Global Management, has recruited Rachel Teo, former head of sustainability at Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, to lead efforts in identifying and managing green investments.

Advertisment

Rachel Teo Joins Bayshore Global Management to Drive Sustainable Investment Strategy

Rachel Teo, with 18 years of experience at GIC Pte, has joined Bayshore Global Management's Singapore office to spearhead initiatives aimed at identifying and managing green investments in alignment with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

Importance of Family Offices in ESG Investing

Advertisment

Family offices like Bayshore Global Management are increasingly becoming influential players in ESG investing, leveraging their substantial capital and long-term outlook to support environmentally sustainable initiatives. The move highlights the growing trend of wealthy individuals and organizations prioritizing ESG considerations in their investment strategies.

Singapore's Role in Green Finance

Singapore's efforts to position itself as a global hub for green investments are gaining momentum, with initiatives such as increased tax incentives for charitable donations and the establishment of carbon trading markets. Teo's appointment underscores the city-state's commitment to advancing sustainability initiatives and attracting talent in the green finance sector.