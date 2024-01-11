Google Clarifies ‘Inappropriate Content’ in Advertising Policy Update

Google, the global technology giant, has unveiled a comprehensive update to its advertising policy, with a particular focus on its ‘Sensitive Events’ section. Set to be implemented in February 2024, the company aims to delineate more clearly what ‘inappropriate content’ encompasses. The scope of this restriction extends to shock content, promotional material fostering hatred, intolerance, discrimination, or violence, and content associated with unforeseen events that could impact Google’s provision of quality information.

Defining ‘Sensitive Events’

Google’s updated policy defines ‘Sensitive Events’ as occurrences with significant societal, cultural, or political implications. These include emergencies, disasters, health crises, acts of terrorism, conflicts, and instances of mass violence. In such situations, content that exploits, dismisses, or condones these events will be deemed unacceptable. Additionally, the policy overrules price gouging and victim blaming.

Combating Misinformation and Insensitivity

The underlying goal of these policy changes is to combat misinformation and insensitivity, thereby preserving the integrity of Google’s information services during times of crisis. The company is also implementing prohibitions on products or services that exploit, dismiss, or condone such events, alongside restrictions on the use of keywords related to sensitive events intended to drive additional traffic.

Speculations and Predictions

The timing of Google’s announcement has incited speculation among users of a social media platform known as X. The main topic of discussion revolves around potential ‘black swan events’—high-impact occurrences that are difficult to predict and unexpected. This speculation has been further fuelled by recent reports of billionaires, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, preparing for catastrophic scenarios by building doomsday bunkers.