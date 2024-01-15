Google Business Profiles Unveils ‘View Market Comparison’ Feature for Hotels

In the dynamic and competitive world of hospitality, Google Business Profiles is introducing a game-changing feature named ‘view market comparison’. This tool promises to redefine competitiveness by allowing hotels to evaluate their pricing structure against other hotels in the same locality. Despite being available for some time, the function has yet to gain universal acceptance among hotel listings.

Unveiling the ‘View Market Comparison’

The ‘view market comparison’ feature allows hoteliers to examine their pricing policy against that of similar properties in the vicinity. This functionality provides a crucial insight into how their rates stack up against the competition, offering an advantage to those looking to stay ahead in the ever-evolving hospitality industry. The feature, although not entirely new, has remained largely under the radar until it was recently spotlighted by Lluc B. Penycate, who posted screenshots of the tool in action.

Confirming the Existence of the Feature

Shortly after Penycate’s post, Tim Capper, a known figure in the industry, confirmed the feature’s existence. While it has been available for some time, Capper noted that the tool had not been widely reported on or recognized by many hotel owners or managers. The reason for this limited exposure remains unclear, but its potential impact on the hotel industry is undeniable.

How to Access the Feature

For hotel owners or managers interested in utilizing this feature, it can be accessed by searching their hotel name under the Google account associated with it. Following this, the ‘View market comparison’ option will become available, providing a detailed analysis of how their pricing compares to others in the market. By leveraging this data, hoteliers can strategically adjust their rates, ensuring they remain competitive while maximizing revenue.