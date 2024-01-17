GoMeat and HAQQ Partner to Digitize US Halal/Kosher Meat Market

In a significant move destined to revolutionize the US Halal/Kosher meat market, GoMeat, a pioneer in blockchain-based delivery apps, has inked a partnership with HAQQ. HAQQ is a unique entity known for its Sharia-compliant blockchain ecosystem. This collaboration aims to empower local specialty food businesses by integrating them into the blockchain technology fold.

Transforming the Halal/Kosher Meat Market

Currently, the global blockchain-based agriculture and food supply chain industry is estimated at a robust $150 million. With a predicted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 48.1% by 2025, the industry is ripe for expansion. Both GoMeat and HAQQ intend to harness this growth potential by integrating more local stores into the burgeoning blockchain market.

The US halal food and meat market, presently fragmented, grapples with issues like limited consumer access and scalability for local stores. GoMeat aims to rectify these challenges by revamping its user interface, introducing new features, and integrating HAQQ's Web3 wallet. This will widen the gamut of crypto payment options, including the Islamic Coin ($ISLM).

The HAQQ Advantage

HAQQ brings to the table its unique model that promotes ethical, interest-free finance, a refreshing departure from traditional interest-based finance models. Its native token, the Islamic Coin, has already amassed a market cap exceeding $11 million. The HAQQ model introduces 'Century Coinomics' to ensure token stability, a significant advantage in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.

Since 2019, GoMeat has been playing a crucial role in connecting consumers with halal retail stores. The current partnership with HAQQ is a strategic attempt to bridge the gap between Islamic Finance and digital asset technologies. The collaboration will result in the launch of a new halal meat and food authentication system through the GoMeat app. This system will enable verification of halal certification, a significant advancement in ensuring compliance and maintaining trust.