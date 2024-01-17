Goldman Sachs Upgrades Twist Bioscience, Betting on New Product Launch

Goldman Sachs has placed its bets on Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST), upgrading the firm from Neutral to Buy on the cusp of a significant product launch. The introduction of Express Genes is set to revolutionize TWST's Synthetic Biology (SynBio) division, which has historically grappled with gross margin issues.

Express Genes: A Game Changer for TWST

Express Genes is anticipated to be a key driver in mitigating TWST's gross margin issues by significantly reducing gene delivery timelines to 5-7 days. This swift turnaround time will enable TWST to penetrate a new market segment of larger, well-funded biopharma companies, a market which has historically proved challenging to access.

Not only does this move hold the potential to enhance TWST's revenue and profit margins, but the Gene makers market, a sector valued at a whopping $1.4 billion, could soon be within the company's reach. This prospective market expansion is the catalyst behind Goldman Sachs' upgrade from Neutral to Buy.

The Struggle of SynBio Division

The SynBio division, which accounted for around 40% of Twist's sales in 2023, has struggled to achieve satisfactory gross margins. This challenge was compounded by a low-priced strategy and difficulties in entering the lucrative gene makers' market. This situation was further exacerbated by the decline in venture capital funding for the biotech sector during 2020-2021, a period characterized by high interest rates and inflated valuations. This financial climate led to re-evaluated project priorities and a consequent decrease in demand for SynBio products in 2023.

Hope on the Horizon

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the timing of a recovery in small-cap biotech funding, the industry is showing early signs of a positive trend. This potential recovery could significantly benefit TWST, particularly with the launch of Express Genes on the horizon. As the company gears up to unlock a new market and increase its profit margins, it certainly seems that there are brighter days ahead for TWST and its SynBio division.