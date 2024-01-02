en English
Business

Goldman Sachs Highlights Turning Point for European Big Oil

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Goldman Sachs, the multinational investment banking giant, has signaled a critical ‘turning point’ for the European Big Oil companies. In a recent analysis, the institution spotlighted three companies set to reap the benefits of this transition―a clear indicator of the evolving energy sector, impacted by shifts in market dynamics, regulatory landscapes, and the global push for sustainable energy practices. This projection by Goldman Sachs may significantly sway investor decisions and market trends, reinforcing the firm’s influence in the financial world.

European Big Oil at a Crossroads

The energy industry is witnessing palpable public anger towards the Net Zero initiative and the impact of stringent green policies on the European oil industry. Countries like the Netherlands, Ireland, and Germany have seen revolts and protests against these strict climate policies. Germany’s proposed heating law, which would have banned oil and gas boilers, sparked a significant backlash, underscoring the political fallout of such measures across Europe. This situation points to the need for a revised political approach that balances people’s living standards with the green agenda.

Legislative Landscape and Market Dynamics

From 13 December 2024, the European General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR) will supersede the General Product Safety Directive (GPSD), introducing broader provisions. The GPSR will focus more on risk assessment, potentially altering the legislative landscape. This new legislation, complete with penalties for violations and an upgraded EU Rapid Information System, may serve as a turning point in the current negative product safety trend in Europe.

The Future of European Big Oil

Simultaneously, the European Commission has predicted a harsh winter for the euro zone, as a recession looms and inflation surges. The economy is expected to contract further during the first quarter, with Germany and Sweden potentially facing the brunt of GDP changes in 2023. The Commission has also warned about potential gas market shortages and the risk of a deepening recession. The oil and gas industry has registered a notable 36% increase in global supply since 1999, driven by significant technological advancements, hinting at a promising future for the European Big Oil companies identified by Goldman Sachs.

Business Energy Europe
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

