en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Goldman Sachs Analyst Foresees New ‘Super Cycle’ Driven by AI and Decarbonization

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Goldman Sachs Analyst Foresees New ‘Super Cycle’ Driven by AI and Decarbonization

Goldman Sachs analyst, Peter Oppenheimer, has put forth a compelling theory suggesting that the world is on the brink of a new ‘super cycle’ of economic expansion. This bold assertion is rooted in the anticipated impact of two driving forces: advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and global decarbonization efforts. Drawing parallels with significant historical technological shifts akin to the advent of the steam engine or electrification, Oppenheimer envisions a transformative era that could potentially rival these past milestones.

Parallels to the Past

Oppenheimer, who heads macro research in Europe, points to the beginning of the 1980s as a comparative period. During that time, a combination of falling inflation, lower interest rates, and deregulation sparked a previous super cycle. However, he also cautions that the stability of that era is being offset today by increased international conflict and pushback against globalization. These factors, he warns, could potentially undermine the benefits of this new era.

AI and Job Creation

The World Economic Forum predicts a loss of 83 million jobs to AI in the next five years. However, it’s also important to note that this technological shift is expected to create millions of new jobs and significantly boost productivity. Unlike the dot-com boom, companies leading the AI revolution are not overvalued and are already profitable. A study by job site Indeed indicated that two-thirds of jobs are highly vulnerable to AI, with skills in software development, IT, legal, accounting, HR, and media being the most susceptible.

Cost of Decarbonization

The Energy Transitions Commission estimates the costs of decarbonization to be $110 trillion over the next 30 years. Despite geopolitical tensions and resistance to globalization, Oppenheimer remains optimistic about the transformative impact of AI and decarbonization on the global economy. He likens the potential of this upcoming era to the late 19th century, a time of significant technological advancement and economic growth.

In conclusion, while challenges persist, the transformative potential of AI and decarbonization could herald a new era of economic expansion. Investors and market participants will need to closely monitor these developments and adapt their strategies to navigate the evolving economic landscape.

0
Business
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
18 seconds ago
Qashio and CredibleX Unveil New Financing Solution for MENA Region SMBs
Qashio, in collaboration with CredibleX, has unveiled a new financing solution, Qashio Financing, targeted at small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This groundbreaking initiative integrates Qashio’s corporate cards and expense management capabilities with CredibleX’s powerful embedded finance platform. The ultimate goal is to offer immediate financial approvals,
Qashio and CredibleX Unveil New Financing Solution for MENA Region SMBs
Red Sea Threats Trigger Caution, Indian Exporters Withhold Shipments
2 mins ago
Red Sea Threats Trigger Caution, Indian Exporters Withhold Shipments
Queensland Tradie Destroys Driveway Amid Payment Dispute, Sparks Online Debate
4 mins ago
Queensland Tradie Destroys Driveway Amid Payment Dispute, Sparks Online Debate
Tech Giants Warn Digital Wallet Regulations Could Stifle Innovation
1 min ago
Tech Giants Warn Digital Wallet Regulations Could Stifle Innovation
Brookfield Renewable Unveils C$400M Medium-Term Notes Issuance under New Green Financing Framework
2 mins ago
Brookfield Renewable Unveils C$400M Medium-Term Notes Issuance under New Green Financing Framework
HPE in Advanced Talks to Acquire Juniper Networks; Shares Surge
2 mins ago
HPE in Advanced Talks to Acquire Juniper Networks; Shares Surge
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
2 mins
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
3 mins
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
4 mins
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
4 mins
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
5 mins
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
5 mins
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
5 mins
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
6 mins
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
9 mins
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app