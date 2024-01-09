Goldman Sachs Analyst Foresees New ‘Super Cycle’ Driven by AI and Decarbonization

Goldman Sachs analyst, Peter Oppenheimer, has put forth a compelling theory suggesting that the world is on the brink of a new ‘super cycle’ of economic expansion. This bold assertion is rooted in the anticipated impact of two driving forces: advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and global decarbonization efforts. Drawing parallels with significant historical technological shifts akin to the advent of the steam engine or electrification, Oppenheimer envisions a transformative era that could potentially rival these past milestones.

Parallels to the Past

Oppenheimer, who heads macro research in Europe, points to the beginning of the 1980s as a comparative period. During that time, a combination of falling inflation, lower interest rates, and deregulation sparked a previous super cycle. However, he also cautions that the stability of that era is being offset today by increased international conflict and pushback against globalization. These factors, he warns, could potentially undermine the benefits of this new era.

AI and Job Creation

The World Economic Forum predicts a loss of 83 million jobs to AI in the next five years. However, it’s also important to note that this technological shift is expected to create millions of new jobs and significantly boost productivity. Unlike the dot-com boom, companies leading the AI revolution are not overvalued and are already profitable. A study by job site Indeed indicated that two-thirds of jobs are highly vulnerable to AI, with skills in software development, IT, legal, accounting, HR, and media being the most susceptible.

Cost of Decarbonization

The Energy Transitions Commission estimates the costs of decarbonization to be $110 trillion over the next 30 years. Despite geopolitical tensions and resistance to globalization, Oppenheimer remains optimistic about the transformative impact of AI and decarbonization on the global economy. He likens the potential of this upcoming era to the late 19th century, a time of significant technological advancement and economic growth.

In conclusion, while challenges persist, the transformative potential of AI and decarbonization could herald a new era of economic expansion. Investors and market participants will need to closely monitor these developments and adapt their strategies to navigate the evolving economic landscape.