Golden Arrow Announces Partnership with SSA for San Pietro Project

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a mining exploration firm, has announced a new agreement with Sociedad de Servicios Andinos SpA (SSA) through its subsidiary, New Golden Explorations Chile SpA (NGE). The deal, signed on January 9, 2024, allows SSA to acquire a 25% stake in NGE by providing services estimated at 7 million Canadian dollars. These services include drilling, machinery rental, and other field development activities for the San Pietro Project in Chile.

A Strategic Partnership

SSA will contribute $5 million, including $2 million in six bimonthly installments starting on February 1, 2024. The remaining $3 million will be allotted for field activities at the San Pietro project by July 2025. This agreement represents approximately C $7 million of non-dilutive financing for Golden Arrow. SSA’s investment will facilitate an aggressive exploration and drilling program, finalizing a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate by the end of the year.

The San Pietro Project

The San Pietro Project, 100% owned by NGE, is strategically located near Copiapo, amidst other significant iron oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) deposits. The project has demonstrated strong IOCG+cobalt mineralization. In 2023, Golden Arrow completed 4000 meters of diamond drilling, supplementing the existing 34,000 meters of historical drilling data. The complete exploration and resource delineation drilling program for 2024 will be announced soon.

Implications for Golden Arrow

The partnership with SSA provides Golden Arrow with significant non-dilutive financing, a crucial aspect emphasized by Joseph Grosso, Chairman, CEO, and President of Golden Arrow. The deal aids in the thorough exploration and evaluation of San Pietro’s many targets, fostering the firm’s ambitious aim to release a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate by the end of the year.