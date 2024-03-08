Gold Prices Set for Biggest Weekly Jump in Five Months as Fed Rate Cut Bets Strengthen

Gold prices are on track for their largest weekly increase in five months, nearing historic highs, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments solidify expectations of mid-year interest rate cuts. Traders await key U.S. jobs report for further market cues.

BNN Breaking understands that gold prices remained steady near a record peak, with spot gold hovering around $2,157.32 per ounce.

Anticipation of Interest Rate Cuts

Powell's indication of potential rate cuts in the near future has bolstered investor confidence in gold as a safe-haven asset, prompting a surge in speculative activity driven by Commodity Trade Advisors (CTAs) and algorithmic trading.

Powell's statement regarding the Federal Reserve's confidence in falling inflation and the likelihood of rate cuts in the coming months has led traders to price in three to four quarter-point rate cuts, with a 75% chance of the first cut occurring in June. Lower interest rates increase the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold, driving up demand.

Impact on Global Markets and Consumption Trends

The rally in procyclical asset classes, particularly equities, has further supported gold prices as investors seek to diversify their risk exposure. While the surge in gold prices may dampen consumption during the wedding season in India, analysts anticipate robust safe-haven demand from top buyer China, underscoring gold's resilience amidst market uncertainties.

Market Dynamics and Outlook

The weakening of the dollar, heading for its sharpest weekly decline of the year, has contributed to the attractiveness of gold for investors holding other currencies. Market focus remains on the upcoming U.S. jobs data release, which could provide further insights into the economic landscape and influence gold prices in the short term.

Meanwhile, other precious metals like platinum, silver, and palladium are also experiencing gains for the week, reflecting broader market sentiments and demand dynamics.