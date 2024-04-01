Gold Hits Record High Amid Signals of Fed Rate Cut and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold prices soared to a record high on Monday, reaching as high as $2,265.73 an ounce on Monday, fueled by indications that the Federal Reserve is edging closer to cutting interest rates.

The rally, which has seen bullion surge approximately 14% since mid-February, has been driven by a combination of factors, including geopolitical tensions, robust Chinese demand, and prospects of monetary easing by major central banks.

Fed's Inflation Data and Rate Cut Speculation

The Fed's preferred measure of underlying inflation, the core personal consumption expenditures index, cooled in February, further bolstering expectations of a reduction in borrowing costs. Despite a cautious tone from the central bank, investors are increasingly anticipating a rate cut, with swaps markets pricing in a 61% chance of a Fed cut in June.

Chinese Demand and Positive Outlook

Gold demand in China has remained robust, with the nation's central bank consistently adding substantial volumes of bullion to its reserves over the past 16 months. Additionally, gold-buying has been gaining popularity among younger Chinese consumers. Leading banks have endorsed gold's positive prospects, with projections of the metal's price reaching as high as $2,500 an ounce this year.

ETF Holdings and Market Sentiment

Despite gold's strong performance, investors favoring exposure to the metal through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have remained cautious. Worldwide holdings in bullion-backed ETFs saw a decline of more than 100 tons in the first quarter, hitting the lowest level since 2019, before a slight uptick.