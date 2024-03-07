Goiânia's Ficomex Aims to Strengthen Ties with Arab Companies in August Trade Fair

In a significant move to bolster international trade relations, Goiânia's Commercial, Industrial and Services Association of the State of Goiás (Acieg) extended an invitation to Arab companies to participate in the Central Brazil International Trade Fair (Ficomex) scheduled for late August. This initiative, announced on Wednesday to a delegation of Arab diplomats, highlights the event's strategic aim to showcase Goiás's diverse industrial sectors and foster bilateral trade opportunities.

Advertisment

Building Bridges through Ficomex

The upcoming trade fair, set to take place on August 27-29 at the Goiânia Convention Center, promises an extensive program including professional training, lectures, and B2B meetings. With the participation of 140 medium- and large-sized enterprises alongside 30 small businesses from the state, Ficomex is poised to be a pivotal platform for both importers and exporters. Acieg's Foreign Trade Chamber president, Getúlio Faria, emphasized the fair's focus on industries such as tourism, pharma, textile, logistics, energy, and agribusiness, aiming to connect Goiás-based companies with international markets.

Highlighting Goiás's Economic Potential

Advertisment

During the meeting with Arab diplomats, Pedro Sales, the Secretary of State for Development, presented compelling data showcasing Goiás as a leading exporter, with agribusiness—particularly soybean and meats—accounting for 86% of its exports. Acieg's Acting President, Allan Maximo, expressed the organization's eagerness to facilitate business opportunities for the diplomats' countries and to present Ficomex as a gateway to Goiás's economic strengths. The engagement of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, represented by Vice President Mohamad Mourad and CEO & Secretary-General Tamer Mansou, further underscores the event's commitment to supporting participating companies.

International Collaboration at the Forefront

The delegation's visit, including esteemed diplomats from the Arab League, Qatar, Libya, Egypt, Mauritania, Jordan, Iraq, Algeria, Sudan, and advisors at the Palestinian embassy in Brazil, signifies a growing interest in fostering trade relations with Goiás. This collaborative effort, augmented by the preparatory warm-up for micro and small businesses, aims to equip local enterprises with the necessary tools to thrive in the global market.

As Ficomex gears up to open its doors, the anticipation builds for a landmark event that promises not only to spotlight Goiás's economic capabilities but also to pave the way for enduring international partnerships. With a keen focus on mutual growth and development, Ficomex stands as a testament to the power of global collaboration in driving economic prosperity.