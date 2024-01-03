GoDaddy Boosts E-commerce Success in Egypt Amid Rapid Sector Expansion

In a strategic move aimed at leveraging the burgeoning e-commerce landscape in Egypt, GoDaddy Inc. has announced an all-encompassing scheme designed to augment online success for Egyptian businesses. The initiative comes on the heels of a significant upswing in Egypt’s e-commerce sector, projected to grow by 21% as suggested by GoDaddy’s 2022 MENA Small Business Survey. The report also underscores the pivotal role of social media platforms, especially Facebook and WhatsApp, in driving revenue for small enterprises.

Critical Measures for Online Success

In the face of rapid digital transformation, GoDaddy emphasizes the necessity of strategic steps for e-commerce triumphs. A robust domain name, a professional email address, and a focus on customer convenience are among the key elements touted by GoDaddy. Furthermore, the company insists on the importance of security protections, compelling user experience design, and prompt customer service. These measures are deemed imperative for Egyptian entrepreneurs aspiring to capitalize on the e-commerce boom and establish a flourishing online presence.

GoDaddy: Aiding Global Entrepreneurs

GoDaddy, renowned for its global entrepreneurial assistance, provides a suite of tools and services, including domain services, professional email, and website security. These offerings are instrumental in assisting businesses in constructing and managing their online ventures. The GoDaddy MENA Small Business Survey illustrates an optimistic outlook among small Egyptian businesses, particularly in sectors like food and beverages, information and communications technology, and e-commerce solutions.

Online Marketing: A Vital Revenue Stream

According to the survey, Egyptian executives are poised to fortify their businesses by enhancing online efforts such as online marketing and online business development. Remarkably, two-thirds of the surveyed companies acquired up to 30% of their customers through online channels, and over 20% of small businesses in Egypt divulged that more than 60% of their revenue originates from social media channels. These statistics underscore the critical role of online marketing in driving business growth.

GoDaddy’s Continued Support

Despite concerns surrounding escalating fuel prices, inflation, currency fluctuations, and COVID-19, GoDaddy remains dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and small business owners in the region. The company’s ongoing research aims to disseminate insights and trends about startups and entrepreneurs in the region. GoDaddy continues to bolster businesses online with digital tools, online solutions, and resources in both English and Arabic, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to the region’s burgeoning e-commerce ecosystem.