Gocycle Unveils Innovative Electric Cargo Bikes: The CXi and CX+

Renowned for their unique folding electric bikes, Gocycle, has announced the entry into the cargo bike market with the launch of two new e-cargo bikes: the CXi and the CX+. These bikes are designed to address the growing demand for greater carrying capacity in bike and e-bike transportation, with each featuring distinctive functionalities.

Gocycle CXi and CX+

The CXi and the CX+ maintain Gocycle's signature lightweight and foldable design. Weighing only 51 pounds each, these electric cargo bikes offer easy storage and transport. Designed with the rider's comfort in mind, the CXi features Gocycle's integrated Daytime Running Light (DRL) enabled handlebar, while the CX+ is equipped with the innovative Flofit handlebar. The Flofit handlebar offers adjustable reach, height, grip angle, and multiple hand positions, providing a customizable riding experience.

Power, Performance, and Capacity

Both models are powered by a G4drive 500W front hub motor and a 36V 10.4Ah battery pack, promising up to 50 miles per charge. These bikes employ a Shimano Nexus 5-speed Gates belt-drive system that ensures a clean, low-maintenance ride. With the inclusion of a torque sensor, these bikes offer a more natural riding feel. The feature of Predictive Shifting allows for automatic gear changes, enhancing the overall riding experience.

With a carrying capacity of 480 pounds, the bikes are designed to transport children, pets, or other cargo conveniently. This is made possible with the use of a rear rack that can be fitted with a carrier or panniers.

Price and Availability

The CXi is priced at approximately $6,999 and the CX+ at $7,999. Gocycle is currently accepting pre-orders, with deliveries expected to begin in the fall.

The launch of these new electric cargo bikes marks Gocycle's strategic move into the cargo bike market. By combining the convenience of their signature foldable design with enhanced carrying capacity, Gocycle aims to redefine the standards of bike and e-bike transportation.