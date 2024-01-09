Goal Zero Unveils Compact Yeti 300, 500, and 700 Models: A Leap in Portable Power Stations

Goal Zero, an NRG company and a trailblazer in the portable power station category since 2009, has expanded its acclaimed Yeti line with the introduction of the Compact Yeti 300, 500, and 700 models. The unveiling of these new products marks a significant stride in the evolution of portable energy solutions, catering to the diverse requirements of outdoor enthusiasts, remote workers, and travelers alike.

Revolutionizing Portable Power

The Compact Yeti 300, 500, and 700 models are engineered to deliver enhanced durability, faster charging capabilities, and an extended battery lifespan. At the heart of these power stations are upgraded lithium batteries promising a 4000+ cycle lifespan. This translates to an impressive battery lifespan that can endure over 10 years of daily use, ensuring reliable and sustainable energy in various settings.

Designed for Demand

These power stations are built to handle high power output needs, capable of powering equipment such as portable fridges and power tools. The design philosophy prioritizes portability and durability, with each model passing rigorous testing for extreme cold and water resistance. This has earned them UL2743 and IPX4 certifications, a testament to their robustness and resilience.

Availability and Pricing

The Yeti 300, 500, and 700 are competitively priced at $349, $499, and $699 respectively. They will be available for purchase from January 30 at various retailers, including GoalZero.com, Amazon, and REI. Through these latest additions to the Yeti line, Goal Zero continues to demonstrate its commitment to addressing customer needs for portable, durable, and efficient power solutions.