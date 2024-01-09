en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Goal Zero Unveils Compact Yeti 300, 500, and 700 Models: A Leap in Portable Power Stations

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
Goal Zero Unveils Compact Yeti 300, 500, and 700 Models: A Leap in Portable Power Stations

Goal Zero, an NRG company and a trailblazer in the portable power station category since 2009, has expanded its acclaimed Yeti line with the introduction of the Compact Yeti 300, 500, and 700 models. The unveiling of these new products marks a significant stride in the evolution of portable energy solutions, catering to the diverse requirements of outdoor enthusiasts, remote workers, and travelers alike.

Revolutionizing Portable Power

The Compact Yeti 300, 500, and 700 models are engineered to deliver enhanced durability, faster charging capabilities, and an extended battery lifespan. At the heart of these power stations are upgraded lithium batteries promising a 4000+ cycle lifespan. This translates to an impressive battery lifespan that can endure over 10 years of daily use, ensuring reliable and sustainable energy in various settings.

Designed for Demand

These power stations are built to handle high power output needs, capable of powering equipment such as portable fridges and power tools. The design philosophy prioritizes portability and durability, with each model passing rigorous testing for extreme cold and water resistance. This has earned them UL2743 and IPX4 certifications, a testament to their robustness and resilience.

Availability and Pricing

The Yeti 300, 500, and 700 are competitively priced at $349, $499, and $699 respectively. They will be available for purchase from January 30 at various retailers, including GoalZero.com, Amazon, and REI. Through these latest additions to the Yeti line, Goal Zero continues to demonstrate its commitment to addressing customer needs for portable, durable, and efficient power solutions.

0
Business Travel & Tourism
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
37 seconds ago
Shareholders Vs. Stakeholders: How Their Roles and Priorities Impact Company Performance
In the intricate web of business, two entities prominently emerge, shareholders and stakeholders. Both are critical to a company’s success, yet their roles, interests, and impacts significantly differ. Shareholders, a subset of stakeholders, own the company’s stock, and their success is directly tethered to the company’s performance. Stakeholders, however, form a broader spectrum, encompassing employees,
Shareholders Vs. Stakeholders: How Their Roles and Priorities Impact Company Performance
Holiday Layoffs: Expert Advice to Navigate Job Loss and Financial Stability
6 mins ago
Holiday Layoffs: Expert Advice to Navigate Job Loss and Financial Stability
China's Economic Evolution: Navigating the Transition in 2024
6 mins ago
China's Economic Evolution: Navigating the Transition in 2024
Six Strategies for Prolonging the Endurance of Your Retirement Funds
2 mins ago
Six Strategies for Prolonging the Endurance of Your Retirement Funds
Archegos Capital's Bill Hwang Seeks Sanctions Against Prosecutors over Data Mishandling
5 mins ago
Archegos Capital's Bill Hwang Seeks Sanctions Against Prosecutors over Data Mishandling
Papa Johns Weighs Closure of Up To 100 UK Branches Amid Profitability Strategy
5 mins ago
Papa Johns Weighs Closure of Up To 100 UK Branches Amid Profitability Strategy
Latest Headlines
World News
Diagnostic Errors Implicate 1 in 15 Deaths: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
11 seconds
Diagnostic Errors Implicate 1 in 15 Deaths: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
Mark Few on the Verge of 700 Career Victories: A Milestone in Sight
15 seconds
Mark Few on the Verge of 700 Career Victories: A Milestone in Sight
Bradford Bulls' Dalton Desmond-Walker and Kallem Rodgers Sign With New Clubs
31 seconds
Bradford Bulls' Dalton Desmond-Walker and Kallem Rodgers Sign With New Clubs
Seattle Seahawks Season Review: Reflections and Future Prospects
41 seconds
Seattle Seahawks Season Review: Reflections and Future Prospects
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
2 mins
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
2 mins
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
2 mins
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
3 mins
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
3 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
36 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app