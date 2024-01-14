GNBS Reinforces Accuracy in Commerce with 2024 Verification Drive

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is set to fortify the precision of measurements in commerce with the 2024 Verification Drive, upholding its commitment to accuracy. The proactive initiative is a part of the bureau’s routine measures to ensure the integrity of measuring instruments, a mission that saw over 33,000 instruments verified in the preceding year. As commerce continues to flourish, the GNBS’s efforts are expected to broaden, thereby strengthening the reliability of transactions.

Mobile Verification Drive: A Step Towards Consumer Protection

Beginning in the forthcoming week, the GNBS will initiate the mobile verification of weighing and measuring instruments. This semi-annual exercise will cover markets and shops across the country, aiming to shield consumers from inaccurate measurements that could potentially influence their purchases. The verification process will kickstart on January 16 at the Stabroek Market in Georgetown, and will extend to other markets throughout the week.

GNBS Approval Seals: The Mark of Accurate Measurements

Upon verification, the GNBS will affix approval seals on the instruments, a sign consumers can look for when shopping. This serves as a tangible assurance of the accuracy of measurements. Vendors, shopkeepers, and other users of weighing and measuring instruments are encouraged to submit their instruments for verification, which can also be carried out at the GNBS’s head office and sub-offices.

Standards for Submission: Ensuring Quality and Safety

All instruments submitted for verification must be metric, well-painted, clean, and in good working condition. This requirement ensures the quality of the measurements and eliminates potential safety hazards. The GNBS will disseminate the schedule for mobile stamping through various media channels, including local newspapers, radio, television, and their Facebook page.

In essence, the GNBS’s commitment to measurement accuracy transcends commerce, having broader positive impacts on manufacturing, healthcare, environmental monitoring, and trade. It is a testament to their dedication to prevent quality compromises and safety hazards, fostering a safer and fairer marketplace for all.