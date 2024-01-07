en English
Business

GNBS Certifies Thirty New Companies in 2023, Set to Expand Reach in 2024

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
GNBS Certifies Thirty New Companies in 2023, Set to Expand Reach in 2024

In a significant stride for Guyana’s industrial sector, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) saw a marked uptick in its certification tally, accrediting thirty new companies across various programmes during 2023. This achievement exemplifies the country’s growing commitment to quality assurance in its burgeoning industries.

The Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme

Leading the pack, the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme granted seventeen businesses its coveted certification. The certified businesses span a broad spectrum of industries, including rice cultivation, beverage production, and agro-processing, underscoring the diversity of Guyana’s evolving economy. The certification is a testament to the businesses’ adherence to quality standards and their contributions to Guyana’s local product portfolio. Nonetheless, the scarcity of local testing facilities has been a persistent challenge, hampering many companies’ certification pursuits.

Boosting Local Testing: Laboratory Certification

In response to the testing bottleneck, the GNBS made significant headway in the Laboratory Certification domain. In 2023, nine new laboratories earned their certification, bringing the total count to thirty-two. Particularly noteworthy is the impact on the health sector, with eight of the newly certified laboratories being medical ones. This development is expected to catalyse local product testing and in turn, expedite the certification of more businesses.

Product Certification Programme and Bed & Breakfast Certification

Furthering its mission of quality assurance, the GNBS’s Product Certification Programme awarded certifications to concrete block and jewellery manufacturers, ensuring consistency in product quality and providing these businesses a competitive advantage. Additionally, two bed and breakfast facilities were recognised under a novel programme, proving their compliance with the Guyana Standard for such establishments.

With these accomplishments, the GNBS now boasts eighty-five certified stakeholders and is poised to extend its reach in 2024. The bureau plans to introduce the GNBS 901 Certification for Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises, aligning with both local and international quality management standards. This new certification promises to further invigorate Guyana’s economy, by fostering excellence in its most dynamic and vital enterprises.

Quadri Adejumo
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

