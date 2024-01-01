GlycoMimetics Sees Revamp in Stock Ratings Amidst Their Focus on Glycobiology-Based Therapies

In a significant shift in financial estimations, GlycoMimetics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has seen a revamp in stock ratings and activities by various financial entities. The company’s shares, which opened at $2.36, have witnessed a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. In the span of the last 12 months, GlycoMimetics’ stocks have experienced a low of $1.11 and a high of $4.16. With a market capitalization of $151.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.14, the firm has carved its niche in the industry.

Shift in Stock Ratings and Predictions

In a noteworthy move, StockNews.com upgraded their rating of GlycoMimetics’ shares from a sell to a hold, while Capital One Financial initiated coverage with an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price. The last quarterly earnings report, released on November 3rd, showed a ($0.14) EPS, in line with analysts’ estimates. Predictions suggest a -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors and Their Holdings

Institutional investors hold 55.36% of the stock, with several firms recently establishing or adjusting their positions. The changes in short interest in GlycoMimetics, Inc. decreased by 23.7% in December, accounting for a total of 641,600 shares.

Focus on Glycobiology-Based Therapies

GlycoMimetics is focused on developing therapies for cancers, particularly acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and inflammatory diseases through glycobiology. Their key candidate, uproleselan, is undergoing a phase 3 trial for relapsed/refractory AML, marking a significant step in the field of biotechnology and healthcare.