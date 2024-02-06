Glowtify Strengthens Team with New Strategic Investors and Advisors to Drive E-Commerce Innovation

Glowtify, a pioneering e-commerce marketing company, has welcomed new strategic investors and advisors into its fold. The inclusion of Sébastien Leduc, co-founder of Workleap, and Olivier Blais, co-founder of Moov.ai, marks a significant boost in Glowtify's vision and future in the e-commerce industry. Their profound expertise in Software as a Service (SaaS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is anticipated to bolster Glowtify's mission to innovate and expand within the e-commerce landscape.

Breaking New Ground

Together with Yves-Gabriel Leboeuf from Flinks and the original founders of Glowtify, the new advisors are geared to augment Glowtify's growth and scaling initiatives. Glowtify, renowned for its generative content app, delivers unique, personalized recommendations to online business proprietors, supporting them in their e-commerce endeavors.

Revolutionizing E-Commerce

Marc Allard, CEO of Glowtify, underscores the company's role in empowering store owners to attain greater success in e-commerce. The application of advanced AI technology by the company is designed to revolutionize online marketing by producing tailored analytics and content generation that mirrors the distinct identity of each brand. The transformative effect of AI on e-commerce extends to personalized recommendations, customer service chatbots, predictive analytics for inventory management, visual search, and fraud prevention.

Anticipating a Bright Future

The use of AI is also instrumental in revolutionizing product management, customer care, and immersive shopping experiences through AR and VR technologies. The global AI in the retail market is projected to reach a staggering $40.74 billion by 2030, testament to the transformative nature of AI in e-commerce and its potential to amplify customer experiences and streamline operations.