Glowforge Announces Further Layoffs Amid Cancelled Investment Round

In a recent turn of events, Seattle-based 3D laser engraver manufacturer, Glowforge, has confirmed another round of layoffs. This follows a delayed investment round that eventually fell through. The exact number of affected employees remains undisclosed at this time. It's worth noting that this isn't the first instance of such a measure, as the company had previously laid off 30 employees in December.

Aiming for Cash Flow Positivity

CEO Dan Shapiro explained that these layoffs were a necessary step to prepare the company for future plans. Despite the setback, he highlighted the success of the company's new lower-priced Aura engraver, a product aimed at expanding the home crafting market. Revenues generated from the Aura, along with other products like the Plus and Pro models, are sufficient to sustain the company. However, to attain cash flow positivity, downsizing was deemed necessary.

Company Restructuring

Currently, Glowforge's workforce stands at approximately 75, a significant drop from 145 employees last summer. As part of the restructuring process, the company is modifying its customer support to operate seven days a week. This will be achieved by integrating U.S.-based and international team members. The restructuring will also include team consolidation, leading to a leaner executive team and the implementation of internal AI tools to eliminate busywork.

Background and Broader Context

Glowforge was founded in 2015 by Dan Shapiro, Mark Gosselin, and Tony Wright. In May 2023, the company managed to raise $20 million in an extended Series E funding round, bringing their total funding to $135 million. However, Glowforge is not alone in its struggles. The tech industry at large has seen significant layoffs in the past year, with over 260,000 tech employees having lost their jobs.

Despite the unfortunate job losses, Glowforge is ensuring some support for those affected. The company is offering visa assistance, outplacement services, severance, and a full year of medical insurance coverage to all laid-off employees.