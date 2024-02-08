Globe Telecom Sells Additional 100 Towers to PhilTower Consortium for PHP 1.50 Billion

Globe Telecom Inc., a telecommunications titan in the Philippines, has finalized the sale of an additional 100 towers to PhilTower Consortium Inc. for a staggering PHP 1.50 billion. This sale is a significant milestone in their ongoing sale and leaseback agreement, a deal that encompasses a total of 1,350 towers and related infrastructure, valued at approximately PHP 20 billion.

Advertisment

Capitalizing on Communication

The sale of these towers is not just a financial transaction; it's a strategic move that allows Globe to efficiently raise capital, redeploy capital, improve balance sheet health, and leverage the expertise of tower companies. This transaction is part of a larger trend in the telecommunications industry, where companies are selling their towers to specialized firms and then leasing them back, freeing up resources to focus on their core business.

To date, Globe has concluded the sale of 910 of the 1,350 towers, with the proceeds intended to support the company's capital expenditure plans, facilitate debt repayment, avoid future debt, and strengthen the balance sheet. Previously, Globe sold batches of towers in February, April, and November of the previous year.

Advertisment

PhilTower: The Rising Star in Shared Infrastructure

PhilTower Consortium Inc., the buyer in this monumental deal, is recognized as a common tower provider in the Philippines. The company offers shared telecommunications structures and services, providing a crucial resource for the industry. By acquiring these towers, PhilTower is strengthening its position in the market and contributing to the development of the country's telecommunications infrastructure.

A Win-Win Situation

Advertisment

The sale of these towers is a win-win situation for both Globe and PhilTower. Globe can focus on providing high-quality telecommunications services while PhilTower can leverage its expertise in managing and maintaining towers. This transaction will also allow Globe to improve its network coverage and capacity, benefiting its customers and driving growth in the industry.

Following this announcement, the share price of Globe Telecom saw an increase of PHP 13.00, or 0.75%, closing at PHP 1,741. This uptick in share price is a testament to the confidence investors have in Globe's strategic decisions and the potential for growth in the telecommunications industry.

As Globe continues to sell its towers and lease them back, it's clear that this transaction is more than just a financial deal. It's a story of innovation, collaboration, and the ongoing evolution of the telecommunications industry in the Philippines.