Globant's Loyalty Studio: A Game Changer in Customer Engagement

Digitally native technology solutions giant, Globant, announced on February 6, 2024, the launch of its innovative Loyalty Studio. This strategic move positions Globant as a frontrunner in the quest to enhance customer engagement, boost revenue, and improve profitability for businesses across industries.

Tokenized Assets and Customer Loyalty

The new studio underscores the increasing importance of customer retention in today's competitive market. According to Gartner, by 2027, 80% of the top 100 global consumer goods manufacturers will utilize tokenized assets for loyalty programs. This growing trend highlights the value businesses place on fostering and maintaining strong relationships with their customer base.

The Strategy of Globant's Loyalty Studio

Globant's Loyalty Studio aims to provide a strategic advantage by offering tailored experiences that connect brands with consumers. The studio implements scalable, tech-agnostic strategies that can adapt to the evolving needs of businesses in various industries. These strategies are designed to resonate with the changing consumer behavior patterns and preferences, ensuring that businesses stay ahead of the curve.

Leveraging Technology for Enhanced Customer Experiences

The Loyalty Studio leverages expertise from Studio Networks to strategize, build, manage, optimize, and scale loyalty programs. It harnesses cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, AI, VR, and the metaverse, coupled with gamification, to create immersive and engaging experiences for customers. These technological advantages are geared towards facilitating seamless integration of loyalty points into the checkout process, offering personalized experiences and problem-resolution services, and continuously evolving loyalty programs based on customer feedback and data analysis.

With over 27,500 employees spread across 30 countries, Globant is no stranger to global partnerships. The company has worked with prominent companies like Google and Santander. It has been recognized as a leader in AI and customer experience services by IDC MarketScape and has been featured in business case studies at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. Globant's commitment to sustainable and secure technology is evident as it is part of the Green Software Foundation and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.