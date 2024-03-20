GlobalLogic Expands with New Satellite Office in Telangana, Targets Tier II/III City Talent

GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, has inaugurated an 180-seater satellite office in Mahabubnagar, near Hyderabad, marking a significant step in its strategic expansion. This move, part of a hub-and-spoke strategy, aims to extend GlobalLogic's footprint beyond major urban centers to tap into the talent pool of tier II and III cities. The company's collaboration with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) underscores its commitment to leveraging local talent for high-quality work in various domains, including data and GIS solutions and cutting-edge Gen AI projects.

Strategic Expansion Beyond Metropolitan Hubs

GlobalLogic's establishment of the Mahabubnagar facility is a direct response to the evolving landscape of digital engineering and the need for a decentralized talent acquisition model. By situating offices closer to talent hotspots, the company not only aims to reduce operational costs but also to provide employees with the opportunity to work near their homes. This approach is anticipated to significantly contribute to employee satisfaction and retention, while also enabling GlobalLogic to access a broader pool of skilled professionals.

Partnering with TASK for Skilled Talent

In its quest to harness the potential of local talent, GlobalLogic has entered into a partnership with TASK. This collaboration is designed to facilitate the skilling of youth in Telangana, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive in the digital engineering sector. By focusing on high-quality work, including advanced projects in data analysis, GIS solutions, and Generation AI, GlobalLogic is setting a precedent for the industry to follow, showcasing the untapped potential within tier II and III cities.

Future Growth and Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, GlobalLogic has ambitious plans for scaling its operations in India. With a significant portion of its global workforce based in the country, the company is keen on expanding its presence in other tier II and III cities, including Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Chandigarh. This expansion is not just about growing numbers but is a strategic move to diversify talent acquisition sources and innovate in digital engineering domains. As the company aims to boost its headcount significantly in the coming years, the Mahabubnagar office is just the beginning of GlobalLogic's broader vision for growth in India.

The inauguration of the Mahabubnagar office by GlobalLogic is more than just an expansion of physical space; it represents a forward-thinking approach to digital engineering and talent management. By investing in tier II and III cities, GlobalLogic is not only contributing to the decentralization of the tech industry but is also playing a pivotal role in the economic development of these regions. As the company continues to explore new horizons, its commitment to innovation, quality, and community development remains unwavering, setting a new benchmark for others in the industry.