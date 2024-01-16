Global Travel Retail Market Set for Substantial Growth, Report Reveals

The global travel retail market is set for a significant surge, according to a recent report by Allied Market Research. The report suggests that the market could grow from $52.7 billion in 2021 to a staggering $187.1 billion by 2031. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031. The substantial growth is attributed to a rise in demand for luxury goods among travelers, coupled with a broader expansion in travel and tourism globally.

Driving Factors and Challenges

The increased sales of duty-free products also play a significant role in the projected growth. However, the market is not without its challenges. Stringent government regulations and baggage restrictions in various regions can restrict the growth potential. Nevertheless, opportunities are emerging from the economic growth in regions like Latin America, the Middle East, Africa (LAMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

The report indicates that the perfume and cosmetics segment is leading the market, particularly within airport sales channels. This segment is expected to continue its dominance, contributing significantly to the overall market growth.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Way

Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the travel retail market, maintaining its dominance and expected to post the highest regional CAGR of 10.4% through 2031. Key market players are adopting strategies like product launches, collaborations, and expansions to sustain and grow their market presence.

Major brands like Lindt Sprüngli have witnessed substantial growth, influenced by travel retail. The brand achieved double-digit organic sales growth of 10.3% in 2023, reaching CHF 5.20 billion in sales. The company's growth was propelled by factors like tourism, online sales, and raw material cost hikes.