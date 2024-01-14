Global Trade in Choppy Waters: Suez and Panama Canals Disruptions Could Reignite Inflation

Global maritime trade, the lifeblood of our interconnected economy, teeters on the precipice of disruption. Two of the world’s most vital arteries, the Suez and Panama Canals, are experiencing significant disturbances that are sending ripples of concern through the corridors of global policymaking. The fear is that these disruptions could trigger a surge in shipping costs, potentially reigniting the smoldering embers of inflation.

Canals: The Lifelines of Global Trade

Nestled between continents, the Suez and Panama Canals facilitate about 15% of global maritime trade. The Suez Canal, slicing through Egypt, is a conduit for nearly 10% of the global maritime trade, while the Panama Canal, etched across the narrow waist of Central America, accounts for roughly 5%. These modern marvels of engineering are critical components of the global supply chain, ensuring the smooth flow of goods across the world.

When Lifelines Falter

However, these crucial canals are currently grappling with their own set of challenges. The Panama Canal Authority has had to limit the number of vessels traversing its waters due to alarmingly low water levels. Meanwhile, ships navigating the strait of Bab al-Mandab, a key access route to the Suez Canal, face mounting security threats, including attacks by Houthi militants. As a result, some cargo-laden vessels have chosen the longer detour around Africa, adding to transit times and fuel costs.

The Spectre of Inflation

This turmoil comes at an inopportune time, just as wealthier nations seemed to be wrestling inflation under control. The bottlenecks in these critical canals are transforming the metaphorical economic term into a tangible reality, with potential far-reaching consequences. An uptick in shipping costs could fan the flames of inflation, threatening to reverse recent gains made by developed economies. Data from the Freightos Baltic index and a survey of purchasing managers underscore this looming threat.

This unfolding scenario serves as a stark reminder of the fragile equilibrium within global trade. It underscores how geopolitical and environmental factors can quickly upset this balance, with impacts reverberating across economies worldwide. As the world watches these developments with bated breath, it remains to be seen how policymakers will navigate these turbulent waters.