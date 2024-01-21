Global Roundup: Polish Senate Invitation Sparks Concern; Russia Warns of Asset Losses

In a move that has sparked mixed reactions, Malgorzata Blonska, the Speaker of the Polish Senate, has extended an invitation to Manuela Schwesig, a vocal supporter of the Nord Stream II pipeline. This development has ignited concerns about a possible shift in Poland's political direction under the leadership of Donald Tusk.

Russia Warns West of Asset Losses

On the sidelines, Russia's state-run RIA news agency has reported that Western nations could stand to lose at least $288 billion in assets and investments if they choose to confiscate frozen Russian assets in support of Ukraine, and Russia retaliates.

Shipping Traffic Resumes in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait

Elsewhere, shipping traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait is set to recommence for northbound vessels following a temporary halt due to a ship's anchor failure.

S&P Global Ratings' Decision Faces Skepticism

In the financial realm, Wall Street banks and investors have expressed skepticism towards S&P Global Ratings' decision to change Colombia's credit outlook to negative, deeming the move unexpected and inconsistent.

Incident on Medical Evacuation Plane and Fire at Novatek Terminal

A medical evacuation plane journeying from Thailand to Moscow was reported to have experienced an incident en route. Meanwhile, a fire has broken out at a Baltic Sea terminal owned by Novatek, Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer, following a suspected Ukrainian drone attack. This incident has necessitated a temporary suspension of some operations.

Russia Becomes China's Top Crude Oil Supplier

In a significant development, Russia has surpassed Saudi Arabia to become China's top crude oil supplier in 2023. This development has occurred despite Western sanctions, as China continues to buy discounted oil.

Concerns Over Right-Wing Extremism in Germany

Germany has witnessed nationwide protests against the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, raising concerns about a potential resurgence in right-wing extremism.

Claims by Creditors Linked to Venezuela Approved

In the United States, a court has granted approval for claims by creditors connected to Venezuela, including ConocoPhillips and Rusoro Mining, to receive proceeds from the auction of shares in Citgo Petroleum.

Qatar Energy Nears Deal with India; Chevron Sells Canadian Business

Qatar Energy is reportedly nearing the signing of a long-term deal to supply liquefied natural gas to India on more favorable terms. In a separate development, Chevron is divesting its natural gas business in Canada's Duvernay Shale as part of streamlining its global operations.

British Columbia's Hydropower Shortfall

Despite increasing its investment to expand its grid, British Columbia may still fall short of supplying enough hydropower for major LNG projects, raising concerns about high emissions.