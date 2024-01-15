en English
Asia

Global Paper Pigments Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2031: A Comprehensive Analysis

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Global Paper Pigments Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2031: A Comprehensive Analysis

In an era of unprecedented change, the global Paper Pigments market is witnessing a significant growth trajectory. With a projected leap from $12.6 billion in 2021 to $27.9 billion by 2031, the market is set to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The COVID-19 pandemic has surprisingly lent a positive influence, spurring the demand for paper food packaging and consequently driving the use of paper pigments in both coated and uncoated paper sectors.

Delving into the Market Dynamics

Providing a comprehensive analysis of the market landscape, the research report by Allied Market Research covers industry trends, top segments, value chains, major investments, and regional landscape. The report segments the market based on type, application, and region, offering an in-depth analysis of each segment. In 2021, calcium carbonate emerged as the largest market segment, while uncoated paper held the highest share in applications. On a geographical front, Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is poised to lead with the fastest growth rate.

Key Players and Strategies

Major players in the Paper Pigments market include Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, and Cabot Corporation. These companies have adopted strategies such as consumer base expansion, technology innovation, and strategic partnerships to penetrate new technologies and achieve global market growth.

Looking Beyond the White Pigment Market

While the white pigment market, where TiO2 pigments are extensively used, is projected to reach $22 billion by 2025, the Paper Pigments market’s growth trajectory offers a unique perspective. It underlines the increasing importance of sustainable packaging solutions and the pivotal role of paper pigments in shaping this industry trend.

Asia Business
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

