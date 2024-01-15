Global Natural Gas Market Faces Downward Pressure Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Despite geopolitical tensions and risks in the Red Sea region, the global natural gas market is currently facing bearish fundamentals. Platts, a division of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed the February Japan Korea Marker (JKM) at $10.348/MMBtu and the March derivatives at $10.590/MMBtu as of January 15. February prices in India were assessed at $10.10/MMBtu.

Impact of Milder Temperatures and Weak Economic Indicators

Forecasted milder temperatures towards the end of January, combined with weak economic indicators and fears of recession, are expected to exert further downward pressure on prices. In Europe, the Northwest Europe Marker (NWE) for February was assessed at $9.420/MMBtu, indicating a weekly decrease. Similar trends were observed in the Mediterranean and East Mediterranean markets, with day-to-day assessment rising but weekly figures decreasing.

Europe to Remain Well-Supplied Despite Declining Storage Levels

Although there has been a slight decline in EU gas storage levels, strong import trends and subdued demand suggest Europe will remain well-supplied for the rest of the heating season. The FOB Gulf Coast Marker in the US was also assessed lower week on week, although colder weather and storm forecasts in the US could temporarily push up prices. US LNG exports in January reached 41% of December's total, with a distribution across Europe, Asia, and South America.

Risks in Shipping Routes Impact Freight Rates

Freight rates for US LNG to Europe and Asia have dropped due to heightened risks in the Red Sea, prompting the industry to reconsider shipping routes. The market expects low demand in Europe to continue through February, with prices likely to face further declines. On the Northwest European forward curve, February was assessed at $9.705/MMBtu, with March 2024 and April 2024 at lower rates. S&P Global analysts predict lower average JKM prices for February and March 2024, citing average winter weather conditions in Northeast Asia and warmer than average forecasts for January as factors reducing demand and prices. Chinese buyers, however, are securing LNG spot cargoes as prices are currently lower than domestic gas rates.