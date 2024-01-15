en English
Asia

Global Nanochemicals Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2028

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
Global Nanochemicals Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2028

The global nanochemicals market, worth $5.4 billion in 2020, is projected to escalate to $8.3 billion by 2028, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. This surge is primarily driven by the heightened demand in electronics and semiconductors, coupled with the burgeoning growth of the paints & coatings industry, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The nanochemicals industry’s expansion is not devoid of challenges. A significant hurdle is the scarcity of raw materials. However, the rapidly evolving technological landscape brings forth new opportunities, promising to mitigate these challenges and accelerate the market’s growth.

Impact of Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic wielded a mixed influence on the nanochemicals industry. On one hand, it catalysed increased investments for vaccine development. On the other, it led to supply chain disruptions and material shortages, posing unforeseen challenges for the industry.

Market Segmentation and Growth Prospects

The nanochemicals market is segmented by type, with polymer nanochemicals expected to register the fastest growth. The market is also segmented by product, with pharmaceuticals leading in revenue generation. Yet, the semiconductors & electronics sector is projected to experience the highest growth rate. Geographically, North America currently holds the largest market share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

Key players in the global nanochemicals market include DuPont, BASF SE, and Huntsman Corporation, among others. These entities are instrumental in shaping the market’s trajectory, contributing significantly to its growth and development.

Asia
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

