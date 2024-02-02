Global Military Aircraft Modernization Market Set to Reach $57.0 Billion by 2030

The global military aircraft modernization and retrofit market, a dynamic and competitive sector, is expected to expand to a significant $57.0 billion by 2030. This growth, calculated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% from 2024 to 2030, is primarily driven by the increased military budgets in emerging economies, the escalating significance of combat aircraft, and substantial investments in research and development aimed at augmenting aircraft capabilities.

Key Drivers and Market Dynamics

With a focus on enhancing speed, power, and stealth, these investments reflect the growing importance of advanced combat aircraft in modern warfare. The stiff competition within the industry is determined by the quality of products, pushing major players to adopt strategies centered on manufacturing facility expansion, R&D investments, infrastructure development, and integration opportunities across the value chain.

These tactics are leveraged to meet the increasing demand, maintain a competitive edge, innovate new products and technologies, reduce production costs, and broaden customer bases. The market analysis includes a comprehensive review of macroeconomic trends, market trends, and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis

The market is meticulously detailed by aircraft type, classified into fixed-wing and rotary-wing, and by system type that includes navigation, weapon systems, headup displays, optronic equipment, fire control radars, defensive systems, among others. The regional analyses cover North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world (ROW), with each region's market further segmented by aircraft and system types.

Competitor Analysis and Growth Opportunities

A thorough competitor analysis is also provided, encompassing product portfolios, operational integration, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The report identifies growth opportunities and strategical analyses in areas like new product development, market capacity expansion, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, certification, and licensing.

Leading industry players such as BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Honeywell, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3Harris Technologies, Leonardo, and Lockheed Martin have been profiled, presenting a clear view of the competitive landscape. The market's potential is underscored by Boeing's recent contract for the modification of its F-15 combat aircraft, which reflects the increasing demand for fighter jets and the projected growth of the global military aviation market.