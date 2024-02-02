Global Migration Surge: The Push for Financial Institutions to Embrace eIDV Platforms

In an increasingly globalized world, financial institutions are facing new challenges in verifying identification documents from their customers. A surge in global migration, coupled with the rise of digital nomads, has necessitated a more comprehensive and efficient approach to ID verification. The United Nations' research reveals that migrants made up nearly four percent of the world's population in 2020, underscoring the scale of this challenge.

Electronic Identity Verification: A Modern Solution

As the diversity and volume of identification documents grow, financial institutions are recommended to turn to electronic identity verification (eIDV) platforms. These platforms, whether they operate through the cloud, API, or SaaS, leverage massive databases from reputable sources to cross-check customer information in real-time. This not only enhances the customer experience by speeding up the verification process but also reduces the likelihood of fraud.

Preparing for eIDV Implementation

Before implementing an eIDV platform, it is imperative for institutions to ensure their customer data is clean and accurate. This will bolster the verification accuracy and effectiveness, setting the stage for a smoother transition to the new system.

eIDV Features: Beyond Basic Verification

While basic verification is a crucial starting point, a comprehensive eIDV platform should go above and beyond. It should include global data for Know Your Business (KYB), sanctions, Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), Relatives and Close Associates (RCAs), and adverse media screening. KYB checks, for instance, offer invaluable insights into the risks associated with business customers and suppliers, thereby helping to prevent fraud and financial crimes like money laundering and terrorist financing. Access to up-to-date sanctions lists and the ability to perform automated sanctions screening are also essential for compliance and preventing transactions with sanctioned entities. Furthermore, PEP and RCA data is vital to identify individuals who may pose higher risks due to their roles or connections. Finally, automated adverse media checks are a critical part of customer due diligence and anti-money laundering processes, providing real-time alerts about potential reputational risks.

In a world teeming with increasing migration, financial institutions must equip themselves with a comprehensive eIDV platform. With its global reach and automated features, such a platform can effectively tackle the challenges of ID verification and fraud prevention, ensuring a robust and secure financial ecosystem.