Global Maritime Fuel Update: ARA Hub Sees Increased Fuel Stocks Amid Lower Imports

The Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub, a significant node in the global marine fuel network, has witnessed a steady availability of Low Sulfur Marine Gas Oil (LSMGO) with suggested lead times of 2-4 days. However, fuel grades such as Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) and High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO) require longer lead times, estimated at around 5-7 days.
ARA's Fuel Stock Dynamics
Despite a decrease in imports from 220,000 barrels per day (b/d) in December to 115,000 b/d in January, the ARA's fuel oil stocks have been 14% higher this month compared to the previous one. Interestingly, the United Kingdom emerges as the primary source of fuel oil imports for the ARA hub, followed by Denmark and Poland.
Shift in Gasoil Inventories
ARA's independent gasoil inventories have also experienced an uptick of 6%, with imports elevating to 450,000 b/d from 373,000 b/d in December. This increase indicates a strengthened supply chain and more robust fuel security in the region.
Global Maritime Fuel Conditions
In the northern German city of Hamburg, all grades of fuel have been reported to be readily available, with a recommended lead time of 3-5 days. However, the Mediterranean region presents a mixed bag of situations. Gibraltar has temporarily suspended traffic due to strong winds but is expected to resume operation shortly. Nearby ports in Spain, Ceuta and Huelva, are also grappling with adverse weather conditions, leading to delays. Lisbon and Sines in Portugal, on the other hand, maintain a normal supply for VLSFO and LSMGO. In Greece, Malta and Piraeus are well-stocked but may encounter potential weather-induced delays. Istanbul, despite facing congestion and backlog issues, reports availability of all grades.
Further afield in Africa, ports like Durban and Richards Bay in South Africa, as well as Nacala and Maputo in Mozambique, are experiencing high bunker demand. Here, the recommended lead times vary from 5-7 days to over ten days for LSMGO in South Africa, signaling a growing need for more efficient fuel management strategies in the region.