Global LNG Carrier Industry Experiences Major Expansion amid Geopolitical Tensions

In a transformative shift, the global LNG (liquefied natural gas) carrier industry is witnessing a significant expansion. According to recent data, the orderbook for new ships now makes up 53.6% of the existing fleet. Specifically, for carriers in size ranges of 150-180,000 cubic meters and 180-220,000 cubic meters, the orderbook makes up 80% and 49% of the existing fleets, respectively. This expansion is a direct result of the escalating demand for LNG shipping following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has led to more sanctions and a consequent shift in energy supply dynamics.

Industry Reshaping

Clarksons Research Services (CRS) has highlighted that this boom in LNG carrier orders is reshaping the shipbuilding industry. Shipyards are now prioritizing the construction of these high-value vessels, absorbing slots that could have been used for other types of ships.

Shipyards Take the Lead

The trend has also led to a substantial shift in the value-added output of shipyards. The gas sector’s share of compensated gross tonnes (CGT) has risen dramatically from 4% in 2009 to 27% in 2023. As a result, fewer active shipyards are now building a higher proportion of these specialized vessels. China stands out in this regard as the majority of these constructions are taking place in their docks.

Future Outlook

Despite the potential for LNG carrier prices to decrease once the current surge in orders, particularly from Qatar, subsides, industry experts do not anticipate a drop in prices in the near future. This is because shipyards have adapted to constructing higher value-added vessels, and a downskill to build less complex ships is unlikely.