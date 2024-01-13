en English
Business

Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market to Reach $689.4 Million by 2030: A Look at Key Growth Drivers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:40 pm EST
The global liquid analytical instrument market is set to reach a staggering value of USD 689.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth is fuelled primarily by the surging demand in the food and beverage industry for accurate control and measurement of the chemical composition of liquids. Liquid analytical instruments have become indispensable in several industrial manufacturing processes due to their unbiased, rapid, and accurate measurements.

The Role of Automation in Pharmaceutical Analysis

The pharmaceutical industry’s increasing adoption of automated liquid analytical instruments is poised to further propel market growth by reducing human error and enhancing data control and monitoring. The transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the pharmaceutical industry, especially in drug discovery, regulatory challenges, and cost barriers, is noteworthy. AI has the potential to drive efficiencies, cut down time needed for regulatory submissions, and accelerate clinical trial processes.

The Advent of High-Frequency Liquid Analysis and Stream Selection Technology

Developments in the biotechnology industry and the introduction of cutting-edge technologies, such as high-frequency liquid analysis and stream selection technology, are anticipated to fuel this market. Generative AI (GenAI) and its potential to innovate new drugs and enhance patient recruitment further emphasize its relevance to automation in pharmaceutical analysis. The demand for real-time data monitoring in water treatment and other end-use industries is also contributing to the market’s expansion.

Environmental Concerns and Stricter Policies Drive Adoption

Environmental concerns and stringent policies have led to increased adoption of these instruments in the chemical, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotechnology sectors. The significant shift in healthcare leveraging precision medicine, laboratory automation, robotics, and AI-powered data analysis to enhance operational processes and improve diagnoses is highlighted. The projected growth of the APAC laboratory automation market, the integration of genomics into healthcare practices, and the synergy between laboratory automation and precision medicine contribute to the market’s expansion. Improved patient outcomes, enhanced healthcare efficiency, and reduced healthcare costs through the use of precision medicine and laboratory automation are the added benefits.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

