Global Hydraulic Pumps and Motors Market Set to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2028

Hydraulic pumps and motors, essential gears in the machinery of various industries, are projected to witness significant growth in the coming years. A comprehensive report by BCC Research forecasts that the global hydraulic pumps and motors market will grow from $18.8 billion in 2023 to $22.9 billion by 2028, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.

Market Segmentation and Key Drivers

The report provides a granular analysis of the market, segmenting it by type, application, and geographic region. It employs a triangulation method to offer accurate market values, factoring in provider revenues, interviews, and secondary data. The study identifies increased industrial production and global infrastructure development as key drivers for market growth. These factors augment the demand for hydraulic systems, thus propelling the market.

Technological Innovations Boosting Efficiency

The study underscores the role of technological innovations in fuelling the market’s growth. Notable examples include variable speed and brushless DC motors, which enhance efficiency and performance. Additive manufacturing, another breakthrough, allows for the production of lighter, stronger, and more customised hydraulic pumps.

The Impact of Electric Vehicles and Additive Manufacturing

Technological advancements are reshaping the landscape of hydraulic pumps and motors. The adoption of hydraulic motors in electric vehicles, for instance, improves efficiency, while additive manufacturing revolutionizes the production process of hydraulic components. These advancements bolster the market’s growth, thereby contributing to the global industrial and infrastructure landscapes.

A real-world application of this growth is the recent acquisition of Kracht GmbH by Atlas Copco Group. Kracht, a manufacturer of high-quality hydraulic drives, had revenues of approximately 72 MEUR in 2022. Post-acquisition, announced on December 4th, 2023, the company is now part of Atlas Copco Group, which recorded revenues of BSEK 141 in 2022. This consolidation highlights the burgeoning demand for, and the strategic importance of, hydraulic technologies in the global market.