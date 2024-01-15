Global High Speed Steels Market Projected to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2032

In a recent report by Allied Market Research, the global high speed steels market showcased a promising trajectory. As of 2022, the market was valued at $5.3 billion and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032, achieving a valuation of $9.4 billion. The primary propellants for this growth include increasing demand in the aerospace and energy sectors, rising global energy consumption, and the proliferation of renewable energy projects.

Challenges and Impacts

Despite the positive outlook, the high speed steels market faces several challenges. These include limited investment in research and development and fierce competition from carbide-cutting tools. The global health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic also dealt a significant blow to the industry. A decrease in demand, particular from the automotive industry, coupled with supply chain disruptions and dampened industrial activity, have all contributed to this impact.

Market Segmentation Insights

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the high speed steels market. The M grade high-speed steels are expected to continue their market dominance, thanks to their diverse applications in tooling. The automotive sector is predicted to lead the end-user segments, driven by the rise of high-speed steel cutting tools in component production. Among the various types of high-speed steels, molybdenum high-speed steel is anticipated to maintain its lead due to its significant properties. The preferred production method is Powder Metallurgy (PM) HSS, which is favored for its advanced techniques.

Regional Analysis and Key Players

From a regional perspective, North America leads the market, supported by its economic progress and significant investments in high-speed steels. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the high speed steels market. Key players such as Amada Co., Ltd, Sandvik AB, and others are adopting strategies like new product launches and collaborations to solidify their market positions.