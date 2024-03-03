Global Giants Converge at Abu Dhabi's Paper & Tissue One Show Amid Sustainability Week

Over 230 companies from 35 countries are set to illuminate the ninth edition of the Paper & Tissue One Show at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), aligning with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the World Future Energy Summit. This convergence, sponsored by the Saudi Paper Manufacturing Company SPG and others, marks a pivotal moment for the paper, tissue, and packaging industry, promising unparalleled opportunities for networking, deal-making, and exploring the latest industry trends from April 16 to 18.

Unveiling Industry Innovations

The exhibition, organized by Al Furat Fair Organization for exhibitions and conferences, underlines the importance of the paper and tissue industry in the global market. With more than 230 companies displaying their latest products and services, attendees are poised to experience the forefront of market trends, innovative technologies, and sustainable practices. The event also includes MENA PULP WEEK, offering a deep dive into the pulp industry through conferences and B2B meetings. This segment of the show is crucial for professionals seeking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving paper market.

Connecting the Global Paper Industry

Engineer Tareq Fakkas, CEO of Al Furat Group for Exhibitions and Conferences, expressed his appreciation for the support from the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau and highlighted the exhibition's role in fostering connections across the global paper industry. The event's strategic timing and location attract a distinguished assembly of brands and innovators, facilitating meaningful exchanges between major industrialists, exporters, and importers. The Paper & Tissue One Show stands as a vital platform for stakeholders to engage with the latest industry developments and scout for investment opportunities.

Advancing Industry Growth

This event is not merely a showcase but a catalyst for the development and evolution of the paper and tissue industry in the Gulf and Middle East regions. The accompanying conferences and sideline events aim to spark discussions on sustainability, innovation, and the future of the industry. With a history of successful editions, the Paper & Tissue One Show has consistently drawn significant attendance and momentum, reflecting the industry's dynamic nature and its critical role in the global economy.

As the Paper & Tissue One Show prepares to open its doors, the anticipation builds for the opportunities it presents. This gathering is more than an exhibition; it's a beacon for the industry's future, highlighting the importance of sustainability, innovation, and international collaboration. The event promises to leave a lasting impact, steering the paper and tissue industry towards a brighter, more sustainable future.