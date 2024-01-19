Global Events Roundup: Earthquake in Colombia, Violence in West Bank, and More

A significant magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocked Colombia on Friday, shaking the country's seismic vulnerability to its core. Located in Chocó department, near the Panamanian border, the tremor was felt in major cities, including Cali and Medellín. Despite the depth of the quake mitigating surface impact, concerns loom over potential landslides, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to crucial services. Rescue teams are on the ground, and international organizations, along with neighboring countries, have pledged their support for relief and recovery efforts.

Advertisment

Palestinian-American Teenager Killed in West Bank

In the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian-American teenager fell victim to Israeli security forces. This tragic incident further fuels the already simmering tensions in the region.

Colombia's Credit Rating Outlook Takes a Hit

Advertisment

Financial markets worldwide experienced a jolt as S&P Global Ratings revised Colombia's credit rating outlook to 'negative.' This unexpected move has raised eyebrows among Wall Street banks and investors, who deem the change inconsistent.

Blackstone Acquires Tricon Residential

In a significant business maneuver, Blackstone has agreed to acquire Canadian real estate firm Tricon Residential in a deal worth $3.5 billion.

Advertisment

Gang Violence Paralyzes Haiti's Capital

The capital city of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, is currently under lockdown due to escalating gang violence. Flaming barricades have disrupted normal life across several neighborhoods, underscoring the city's spiraling safety concerns.

Davos Summit Concludes

Advertisment

The annual gathering of global leaders and business executives in Davos culminated after a week of intense discussions on crucial global issues.

Chevron to Sell Canadian Natural Gas Business

In a strategic move, Chevron announced its plans to sell its natural gas business in Canada's Duvernay Shale, streamlining its operations following several acquisitions.

Advertisment

Saudi Arabia Considers Joining BRICS Bloc

Saudi Arabia is contemplating joining the BRICS bloc of countries upon invitation, while Mexico and Chile have expressed concerns to the International Criminal Court over the escalating violence between Israel and Hamas.

Dutch Legislators Mull Over Royal Taxes

In the Netherlands, legislators are gearing up to vote on a potentially historic change, mandating the royal family to pay income tax. This shift would necessitate a constitutional amendment, marking a significant shift in the nation's taxation policy.