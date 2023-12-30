en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Global Events of December 30: Earthquakes, Politics, Business, Tech, Sports, Environment, and Culture

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:22 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:26 am EST
Global Events of December 30: Earthquakes, Politics, Business, Tech, Sports, Environment, and Culture

December 30 stands as a pivotal date as it witnessed a series of noteworthy incidents that rippled across the globe, entailing consequential shifts in various sectors. An earthquake of significant magnitude wreaked havoc, political intrigues stirred the masses, a colossal business merger unfolded, a technological breakthrough emerged, a sports icon retreated into retirement, an environmental disaster loomed, and a cultural event entranced the world.

Earthquakes Shatter Stability

A powerful earthquake, registering a 6.8 magnitude, devastated Morocco, leading to over 2,000 fatalities and extensive damage to infrastructures and landmarks. Meanwhile, western Afghanistan was jolted by a 6.3 magnitude quake, causing significant destruction and triggering urgent rescue operations. Chile was shaken by one of the century’s most potent earthquakes, an 8.8 magnitude tremor, resulting in over 300 deaths, severe infrastructure damage, and tsunamis. The earthquake’s impact extended to Hawaii’s Big Island, prompting evacuations in vulnerable coastal areas. The United States Geological Survey pinpointed the quake’s epicenter 115 kilometers northeast of Concepcion, at a depth of 35 kilometers. Back in 1989, California’s Central Coast was struck by the Loma Prieta earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.9, causing 63 deaths, 3,757 injuries, and widespread damage. This event emphasized the need for improved earthquake forecasting and the importance of studying the San Andreas Fault system. Most recently, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck a mountainous region straddling Gansu and Qinghai provinces in China, causing extensive damage.

0
Business Disaster
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023: A Year of Surges and Comebacks for the Stock Market

By Rizwan Shah

Fidelity Investments' Guide to Retirement Savings: Age-Specific Benchmarks and Strategies

By Ebenezer Mensah

KPIEnergy Rewards Shareholders with 2:1 Bonus Issue

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Crush Dynamics Secures $2M Funding for Sugar Reduction Project

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Hindenburg Research's Bearish Bets Reshape Corporate Transparency Land ...
@Business · 7 mins
Hindenburg Research's Bearish Bets Reshape Corporate Transparency Land ...
heart comment 0
End of an Era: EY Survey Reveals Decline in Fully Remote Work

By BNN Correspondents

End of an Era: EY Survey Reveals Decline in Fully Remote Work
Mastering Cash Flow Management: The Key to Personal Finance and Business Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Mastering Cash Flow Management: The Key to Personal Finance and Business Growth
CityLab Unveils ‘Design Edition’ Newsletter; Governor Cooper Highlights Key Issues

By Waqas Arain

CityLab Unveils 'Design Edition' Newsletter; Governor Cooper Highlights Key Issues
India’s Equity Sales Market: A Look Back at 2023 and the Road Ahead

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Equity Sales Market: A Look Back at 2023 and the Road Ahead
Latest Headlines
World News
Zimbabwean Settlers Face Eviction from Decade-Long Occupied Land
43 seconds
Zimbabwean Settlers Face Eviction from Decade-Long Occupied Land
Jammu and Kashmir Attacks: Farooq Abdullah Calls for Dialogue, Indian Army to Boost Forces
2 mins
Jammu and Kashmir Attacks: Farooq Abdullah Calls for Dialogue, Indian Army to Boost Forces
Chicago Diverts $95M COVID Relief Funds to Address Migrant Housing Crisis
2 mins
Chicago Diverts $95M COVID Relief Funds to Address Migrant Housing Crisis
Celtic Challenge Kick-off: Wolfhounds vs Clovers Derby
4 mins
Celtic Challenge Kick-off: Wolfhounds vs Clovers Derby
Brooke Hogan's Secret Wedding: Married to NHL Player Steven Oleksy
5 mins
Brooke Hogan's Secret Wedding: Married to NHL Player Steven Oleksy
Athlete Tukiso Faces Unexpected Hurdle: Flight Cancellations Highlight Need for Better Event Planning
6 mins
Athlete Tukiso Faces Unexpected Hurdle: Flight Cancellations Highlight Need for Better Event Planning
Hull City Secures Championship Playoff Spot Amid Exciting Matchday
10 mins
Hull City Secures Championship Playoff Spot Amid Exciting Matchday
India 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
12 mins
India 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
Transformative Goal-Setting: Enhancing S.M.A.R.T with the '4 Ps' & a Healthy Start to the Year
12 mins
Transformative Goal-Setting: Enhancing S.M.A.R.T with the '4 Ps' & a Healthy Start to the Year
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
1 hour
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
5 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app